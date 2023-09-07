Steve Will Do It Calls 6ix9ine A “Rat” And An “Abuser,” Challenges Rapper To A Fight

It appears that there has been a falling out between former NELK partners Steve Will Do It and Tekashi 6ix9ine. Steve, a controversial right-wing content creator who was permanently banned from YouTube in 2022, took to Instagram to put the equally controversial rapper on blast. "6ix9ine is a menace to society. Guys a loser. I don't think you understand how much of a loser @6ix9ine is. RAT. Everybody wants to know why 6ix9ine is a piece of shit. You will know the truth about 69 soon. He's a rat pedophile. I challenge 6ix9ine to a fight.. he only likes to hit women tho .. so idk if he will accept. @6ix9ine I identify as a woman so let's fight. He hit his ex girlfriend, hit his current girlfriend with his car and almost killed her. He wants no smoke with a man. I identify as a woman tho so let's fight," Steve wrote across a series of Instagram story posts.

Unfortunately for Steve, none of his "bombshell" allegations are actually new information. People have called 6ix9ine a rat, abuser, and pedophile for years. His child sex offences are almost a decade old at this point. Furthermore, 6ix9ine himself admitted to committing domestic abuse in 2019. He made a similar confession during a New York Times interview in 2020. Meanwhile, the Nine Trey Gangsters trial, which spawned the snitching allegations, occurred in 2018. In short - unless Steve has never-before-seen evidence, he's just reiterating very public knowledge.

6ix9ine Is "Ice Cold Right Now"

However, there was little in the way of reaction to the news when it was reshared by No Jumper. Many people dismissed it as a mutual clout chase or temporary falling out. "Jus tryna set up a celebrity fight so they both can get paid and y’all gone feed right into it…," one person theorized in the comments. "Yea aight, 69 is colder than a polar bear toenails right now. This sound like a publicity stunt," added another.

Recent headlines about 6ix9ine have largely revolved around his current legal troubles. He was arrested last month over unpaid credit card debt. Meanwhile, he was sued by a former tattoo artist whom 6ix9ine allegedly defamed by discussing their alleged past drug use. It would make sense that the rapper would turn to his old NELK crew to help rehabilitate his image as a tough-as-nails man who the world hates. For now, this is a developing story. We'll have any updates if they emerge.

