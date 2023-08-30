Trippie Redd Clarifies “30K Rappers” Comments, Says They Were Specifically About Tekashi 6ix9ine

Last week, a video resurfaced of Trippie Redd making fun of rappers with low record sales. “C list rappers, n*gga we bout to create an avengers of trash n*ggas. If we all put our 30,000 first week together, n*gga we gone make a million," Redd can be heard saying in the old clip. This left Redd open to some serious trolling after it was revealed that his new album, Mansion Musik, was projected to sell $32k in its first week.

However, Redd has now addressed that clip. "The video of me dissing someone that did 30k was a person that will go as far as to diss my dead brother," Redd wrote on Instagram. The individual in question is Tekashi 6ix9ine, who Redd has long been beefing with. The statement appears to be a reference to a DJ Akademiks post about Redd that 6ix9ine commented on. "Alexa play gummo while I smoke this boys brother," the comment reads. Of course, this is just the latest twist in a long-running drama between the two rappers.

More Drama In Redd's Beef With 6ix9ine

Confirmation that it has all been about 6ix9ine comes as no surprise given their longstanding beef. Despite collab on "Poles 1469" in April 2017, their beef would begin later that year. In November 2019, Redd claimed that 6ix9ine had assaulted him in New York. Furthermore, Redd also called 6ix9ine a "weirdo", a "rapist", and "gay". A few months later, in February 2018, 6ix9ine was assaulted at LAX by several men after arguing with Redd. However, most of their feud has been limited to social media posts about the other.

With this latest twist, it appears that there is no end in sight and no reconciliation to be expected. Mansion Musik will make its Billboard chart debut next week. Quavo's new project Rocket Power also had a first-week projection of 32,000. It debuted on the Billboard 200 at #18. Meanwhile, 6ix9ine's 2023 release, the Spanish-language Leyenda Viva, failed to chart outside of the Latin albums chart. Who are you backing this beef? Let us know in the comments below. Follow all the latest music news here at HotNewHipHop.

