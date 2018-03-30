context
- MusicTrippie Redd Clarifies "30K Rappers" Comments, Says They Were Specifically About Tekashi 6ix9ineRedd claims his comments were specifically about Tekashi 6ix9ineBy Ben Mock
- Original ContentScHoolboy Q's "CrasH Talk": Lessons From Groovy Q & Quincy HanleyAll sides of ScHoolboy Q's personality come out on his latest album.By Aron A.
- MusicJanice Dickinson Responds To Eminem Lyric About "Sticking A D*ck" In HerJanice Dickinson is both offended and flattered by Eminem's lyrics.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYasiin Bey Says Tekashi 6ix9ine Comments Were “Taken Out Of Context”Yasiin Bey says the leaked footage of him bashing Tekashi's "Gummo" video was taken out of context.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyJeff Sessions Cites Old Passage Used By Slave Owners To Defend Donald TrumpJeff Sessions tried to defend Trump's child separation policy.By Devin Ch
- MusicThe Weeknd's "My Dear Melancholy" Hints At Split With Selena GomezTwitter is speculating the contextual implications of his latest project. By David Saric