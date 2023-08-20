Sauce Walka Wouldn’t Ever Work With 6ix9ine, Not Even For A Billion Dollars

Sauce Walka isn’t a big fan of 6ix9ine, just like a lot of other members of the rap community. However, it’s fair to say that a lot of the rainbow-haired rapper’s haters would switch up in a heartbeat for a big stack of cash. But the Houston MC isn’t like the other haters; he could get a billion-dollar offer and he still won’t record a single word for a collaboration. Moreover, Walka was recently on the Clearly Cultured podcast, and the hosts asked him if he would work with Tekashi for a million dollars. When he responded no, they raised the stakes, and he maintained his steadfast disapproval of the notion.

“I can’t do it, I can’t do it, I can’t do it” Sauce Walka told the show’s hosts. “Why would I go rap with this man when I can have a great time, a threesome and make a million in two, three months? I would’ve signed the record deal. One hundred million, a billion- I would not do it. I will not do no song with a person that told on somebody- that deliberately did this in front of the whole world and I have full information of this before. I know that you did this to the world and you represent this.”

Read More: Sauce Walka Celebrates $10M+ Earnings With New “ONLY FANS” Single: Stream

Sauce Walka Would Turn Down A Billion Dollars To Not Work With 6ix9ine

Sauce Walka claims nothing would entice him to work with 6ix9ine — not even $1B https://t.co/52WCdDrY0T pic.twitter.com/TARxANONnC — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 19, 2023

Furthermore, another rapper who agrees with Sauce Walka in this regard is Soulja Boy, who got asked if he’d work with 6ix9ine on the It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast. “N***a, hell no!” he exclaimed. “I ain’t doin’ no damn song with you, get the f**k outta here! Yeah, we can’t do no song with 6ix9ine, he know that! He not expectin’ to get a Soulja Boy verse, he know that. It’s a wrap.

“It ain’t got nothin’ to do with me,” Big Draco continued. “We ain’t never did a song before, why we gon’ do one now? Why now though? You could’ve did that when you first came out, the year after you came out… it’s too late! It’s way too late.” For more news and the latest updates on 6ix9ine and Sauce Walka, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: Tekashi 6ix9ine: A Polarizing Figure In Hip-Hop’s New Era

[via]