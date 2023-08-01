Sauce Walka Celebrates $10M+ Earnings With New “ONLY FANS” Single: Stream

The song follows Sauce’s surprise cypher with Meek Mill and G Herbo that’s currently going viral.Only

BYHayley Hynes
Before the internet, making money was nowhere as easy as it can be today. Thanks to the creation of content-selling platforms, such as OnlyFans, regular people are now able to become millionaires by flaunting their bodies for paid subscribers. Of course, celebrities have hopped on the bandwagon too over the years, including Rubi Rose, Blueface, and Sauce Walka.

The latter shared earlier this year that he’s made over $10M from his NSFW account alone, and he continues to bring in revenue from his music career. Today (August 1), the 33-year-old made his two worlds collide by sharing a new song, called “ONLY FANS” with the world. As expected, the accompanying visual finds Walka and his friends linking up with plenty of beautiful women, many of whom show off their twerking abilities while the camera rolls. “Come on with the drip and you can make 200 bands / She said that she wanna f**k on my OnlyFans,” the rapper spits mid-way through.

Sauce Walka is an “ONLY FANS” Superstar

“I done mixed the 100 with the wop, I’m the man / Is it ‘cuz the smile or the watch on my hand?” he further flexes, ensuring viewers catch a glimpse of his impressive ice. Prior to sharing the song with us this week, Walka revealed that it’s actually the first title we’re hearing from his upcoming summer album. It’s unclear exactly when he drops that, but now that we have a taste of what’s to come, excitement is running high.

Check out Sauce Walka’s salacious “ONLY FANS” visual above, or add the single to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Are you a fan of the Southern star’s latest work? Let us know in the comments, and check out Sauce’s surprise cypher with Meek Mill and G Herbo at the link below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Come on with the drip and you can make 200 bands
She said that she wanna f**k on my OnlyFans
I done mixed the 100 with the wop, I’m the man
Is it ‘cuz the smile or the watch on my hand?

