Southern Rap
- Music5 Classic Southern Rap Tiny Desk Concerts To Rewatch After JeezyThe South delivers every single time. By Aron A.
- SongsSauce Walka Celebrates $10M+ Earnings With New "ONLY FANS" Single: StreamThe song follows Sauce's surprise cypher with Meek Mill and G Herbo that's currently going viral.OnlyBy Hayley Hynes
- MusicJuicy J's 7 Most Successful Production CreditsJuicy J's produced songs have been on the airwaves for years and they're not stopping anytime soon as his catalog continues to grow. By Paul Barnes
- Original ContentMaster P's Best Albums RankedFrom street anthems to commercial best sellers, here are the five best albums from Master P.By Chris Mobley
- MusicJermaine Dupri Argues Southern Rap Fans Didn't Know Jay-Z Until "Money Ain't A Thang"Jermaine Dupri said Atlanta rap fans didn't tune into Jay-Z until they worked together. By Aron A.
- GramBirdman Says He Created The Blueprint For Southern Rappers To "Hustle"Birdman says he taught the south how to hustle in hip-hop. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureLil Duval Believes E-40 Deserves More Credit, Names His Mt. Rushmore Of Southern MusicDuval was just dropping off a few thoughts but fired up Hip Hop fans.By Erika Marie
- NewsEST Gee Gets Aggressive With "Capitol 1"EST Gee has a message for the haters with new single "Capitol 1"By Joe Abrams
- MusicWaka Flocka Starts Debate: Atlanta Has "Been Running Rap Longer Than Any Coast"Waka Flocka had hip hop fans trading opinions after he said the ATL has been reigning in rap longer than any other coast.By Erika Marie
- MusicYGTUT Separates The Real From The Fake On "Bootleggers"As one of the latest emcees representing for Tennessee's rap scene, YGTUT gives fans a royal banger with his new single "Bootleggers."By Keenan Higgins
- MusicBig K.R.I.T Announces New Album "K.R.I.T. IZ HERE"Coming this July.By Aron A.
- Original ContentYelawolf's "Pop The Trunk" Explored The Darkest Corners Of Country Rap"Pop The Trunk" provides a bleak examination of Yelawolf's roots. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDaBaby Firmly Plants His Feet On The Ground On "Taking It Out"DaBaby's album opener is on target.By Milca P.
- NewsT.I. Joins Translee For "Catch This Wave"Listen to this southern jam.By Zaynab
- Original ContentWhy T.I. Is One Of The Greatest Of All TimeA case for T.I. as hip-hop's greatest of all time.By Maxwell Cavaseno
- ReviewsYelawolf "Trial By Fire" ReviewYelawolf returns from self-exile and drops a genre-bending LP. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsWho Did ItYoung Buck shines on the sinister "Who Did It."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsNever TipsyTrakksounds, Killa Kyleon, Ferg & Maxo Kream pour some out for Pimp C.By Mitch Findlay