Cartel Bo Moves Like The Boss On His New Trunk-Rattling EP "Pablo"

There’s something striking about the cover of Cartel Bo’s new album—an old Western-style mugshot featuring Bo draped in diamond-flooded chains and a checkered collared shirt, holding a placard with his name and “Pablo” written beneath it. The image immediately calls back to Pablo Escobar’s infamous 1976 mugshot, where his smirk exuded a sense of invincibility. That same fearlessness courses through PABLO. The project marks Bo’s latest EP under Maxo Kream’s Big Persona imprint and Warner Music, as he steps further into his role as one of Houston’s rawest and most authentic voices.

Much like Escobar’s larger-than-life persona, PABLO thrives on bravado and dominance. Across nine tracks, Bo delivers a raw and unapologetic display of Houston pride, riding over thunderous, Southern-infused production built to rattle slabs. His street tales revel in the hustle, laced with the kind of homegrown charisma and confidence that would make Pimp C proud. Houston’s DNA runs deep throughout the project, reinforced by features from That Mexican OT, who cooks up with Bo on “Tha Kitchen,” and Slim Thug, who slides on the icy banger “I’m Gone.” But for as much as PABLO pays tribute to his stomping grounds, it’s also a nod to the current generation rising up from the South. Baby Kia from Atlanta lights up the crash-out anthem, “Go Get ‘Em” and South Carolina’s Trap Dickey’s raw energy elevates the Friday-inspired “Craig & Doodoo.”

With PABLO, Cartel Bo sharpens his identity and proves that his name holds weight beyond his city. As a follow-up to 2024’s Chapo, this project finds him refining his animated, comedic edge while keeping his delivery razor-sharp, especially on standouts like “Lion King.” Check out his new project below. Are you feeling PABLO? What’s your favorite track? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Cartel Bo Delivers Street Precision On PABLO

