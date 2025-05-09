Lil Wayne relaunched his Young Money roster and supports the new reigme of today's hip-hop like Texan That Mexican OT.

In "Baby Mad At Me," OT pairs with Weezy—who’s basically a living legend—turned the track into a generational flex. Old school meets new school, and both walk away with wins.

Wayne, true to form, didn’t write a bar. He hopped in the booth and spit straight off the dome, like always. That raw, off-the-top flow is what’s kept him sharp after all these years.

OT held his own, weaving in personal pain and wild-boy charm like only he can. You can feel both of them in their element, snapping on verses that cut through the beat like switchblades.

Wayne slides in with that signature slur, giving out game like it's second nature. The chemistry’s real. It's not just a feature—it feels like a co-sign and a torch pass in one.

“Baby Mad At Me” ain’t trying to be deep for no reason—it’s a real one’s anthem. Heartbreak, ego, love, flexin’, it’s all there. They ain’t preaching, they just telling it how it is.

For OT, this is a level-up. For Wayne, it’s just another reminder that the GOAT can still touch any track and make it golden. Together, they cooked up a banger that bridges eras but still bangs in the now.

"Baby Mad At Me" - That Mexican OT & Lil Wayne

Quotable Lyrics