Bobbi Althoff wasn’t expecting a philosophy lesson when she asked That Mexican OT about his name. But the Texas rapper delivered one during a recent episode of The Really Good Podcast. The clip spread across social media..

“Let me tell you something about me,” OT said, his voice steady. “The sky will forever be blue, right? The truth don’t change. I’ve come a long way to build who I am today. I’m really Virgil. That Mexican OT isn’t a real person.”

Althoff pressed him for the meaning behind “OT.” His reply was blunt: “I’m just another Mexican out of Texas. That Mexican OT.” When she asked if that’s what the initials stood for, he fired back with a laugh and called her a “jackass,” saying it should’ve been obvious.

The moment, half-serious and half-satirical, highlighted the tension between OT’s raw public persona and his self-perception. He came across as someone using the mic not just to entertain, but to remind listeners he’s more than a name on a flyer.

That Mexican OT Meaning

The interview followed another viral moment earlier this month, when OT appeared at the PBR Rodeo in Fort Worth. Video from the event shows him getting knocked around by a bull, despite efforts from a bullfighter to intervene. It only added to his reputation for unpredictability—and fearlessness.

Meanwhile, his music continues to gain traction. That Mexican OT recently teamed up with Lil Wayne on “Baby Mad at Me,” produced by Bankroll Got It and Chris Townsend. The track blends OT’s regional edge with Wayne’s star power, giving his catalog another shot of momentum.

His conversation with Althoff pulled back the curtain just enough. It showed a man who knows how to play the game but isn’t afraid to break character. In a genre often shaped by image, That Mexican OT keeps rewriting the rules—loud, proud, and entirely on his terms.