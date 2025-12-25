Pooh Shiesty Responds To Drake's Claim That They Might Be Cousins

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 789 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Pooh Shiesty Responds Drake Claim Might Be Cousins Hip Hop News
Jun 17, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Recording artist Drake addresses the Toronto Raptors during a rally at Toronto city hall Nathan Phillips Square. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake and BenDaDonnn were having an argument about Memphis during a recent livestream, and they wanted Pooh Shiesty to settle the score.

Thanks to his dad Dennis Graham and a cavalcade of musical collaborators, Drake has a very strong tie to the city of Memphis. This extends to artists like Pooh Shiesty and artists-slash-streamers-slash-content creators like BenDaDonnn, with whom Drizzy recently hosted a couple of livestreams.

At one point of their time together on Monday (December 22), as caught by XXL on Instagram, they started to argue about their connections to the city and who has more pull in the area. While going over his credentials, the Toronto superstar mentioned Shiesty. He locked his fingers together to symbolize their bond ("Me and Shiesty are like this") and even claimed that they might be related.

"Shiesty might be my cousin, for real," the 6ix God remarked. Then, Ben tried to call the Memphis MC to settle the score, but they hilariously got no response, which led The Boy to clown Da Donnn.

However, Pooh Shiesty later shared the clip on his IG Story. While he didn't clarify any blood relation, he made it clear that neither friend of his should feel disconnected in any way. "@champagnepapi @bendadonnn I love both of yall both of yall good anywhere in Memphis."

Read More: Drake Reveals He Bought Saweetie's Viral Bentley And Gave It Back To Quavo

Drake's Christmas Streams

Overall, this was a funny exchange and a solid reminder of these Memphis roots amid these gamble-heavy but fun livestreams. It seems like giving back during the winter season is an OVO tradition at this point, especially with more streamers and live opportunities.

Although his Jewish family doesn't celebrate Christmas, Drake still got in that holiday spirit this year. He took to Instagram with a photo dump featuring October's Very Own Christmas tree ornaments, some more references to the upcoming ICEMAN album, and even a flannel-donning picture of him pointing a handgun at the camera. It's a Christmas look paired with what is definitively not a Christmas activity, amping up fans for what might musically come in the future.

After all, Aubrey Graham has hyped up ICEMAN a lot, and his hardcore fans can't wait. Maybe Pooh Shiesty will appear on the tracklist, whose "FDO" release has been one of the biggest songs these days.

Read More: Pooh Shiesty Comedically Reacts To AI Video Of Him Body Slamming Bronny James

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.8K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 4.1K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.9K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 84.3K
Comments 0