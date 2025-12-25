Pooh Shiesty Responds To Drake's Claim That They Might Be Cousins

Thanks to his dad Dennis Graham and a cavalcade of musical collaborators, Drake has a very strong tie to the city of Memphis. This extends to artists like Pooh Shiesty and artists-slash-streamers-slash-content creators like BenDaDonnn, with whom Drizzy recently hosted a couple of livestreams.

At one point of their time together on Monday (December 22), as caught by XXL on Instagram, they started to argue about their connections to the city and who has more pull in the area. While going over his credentials, the Toronto superstar mentioned Shiesty. He locked his fingers together to symbolize their bond ("Me and Shiesty are like this") and even claimed that they might be related.

"Shiesty might be my cousin, for real," the 6ix God remarked. Then, Ben tried to call the Memphis MC to settle the score, but they hilariously got no response, which led The Boy to clown Da Donnn.

However, Pooh Shiesty later shared the clip on his IG Story. While he didn't clarify any blood relation, he made it clear that neither friend of his should feel disconnected in any way. "@champagnepapi @bendadonnn I love both of yall both of yall good anywhere in Memphis."

Drake's Christmas Streams

Overall, this was a funny exchange and a solid reminder of these Memphis roots amid these gamble-heavy but fun livestreams. It seems like giving back during the winter season is an OVO tradition at this point, especially with more streamers and live opportunities.

Although his Jewish family doesn't celebrate Christmas, Drake still got in that holiday spirit this year. He took to Instagram with a photo dump featuring October's Very Own Christmas tree ornaments, some more references to the upcoming ICEMAN album, and even a flannel-donning picture of him pointing a handgun at the camera. It's a Christmas look paired with what is definitively not a Christmas activity, amping up fans for what might musically come in the future.

After all, Aubrey Graham has hyped up ICEMAN a lot, and his hardcore fans can't wait. Maybe Pooh Shiesty will appear on the tracklist, whose "FDO" release has been one of the biggest songs these days.