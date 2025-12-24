Pooh Shiesty Comedically Reacts To AI Video Of Him Body Slamming Bronny James

2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Pooh Shiesty's bar on his new song "FDO" has translated into a running joke on social media and fans are getting creative.

Does Pooh Shiesty have beef with Bronny James? The answer is most likely no but that's not stopping folks from making something out of nothing. If you didn't know, the Memphis rapper returned with his first single in about two years called "FDO" (First Day Out).

The release was a way to celebrate him leaving prison after a three-year stint behind bars. He pleaded guilty in 2022 to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking. Pooh was indicted back in 2021 for a shooting incident in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida.

He got out earlier than expected, coming home in early October instead of sometime within the first third of 2026.

While fans have been loving the track on its own, it's been getting people's attention for its wild bar about the aforementioned Bronny James. "See, my daddy my first co-D, jumped in the streets, he showed me lanes (Them facts) / Your daddy a killer, but you ain't, you just like Bronny James (Facts)."

It was an unexpected and cruel stray for the son of LeBron James, especially since he's already struggling to find his footing in the NBA.

Is Pooh Shiesty Working On An Album?

As a result, fans have taken this bar and ran with it, and it's led to creations like this one above. Caught by Live Bitez, the AI clip shows Pooh Shiesty in a huddle with Lakers players, including Bronny. The latter is trying to get his teammates ready to go.

But the "Back in Blood" hitmaker isn't about all that team chemistry and decides to body slam Bronny onto the basketball court. The impact is so bad that it creates a massive crater in the floor.

Making it even funnier is Pooh who reacted just like we did when saw this. "The f*ck is going on?" he asks. However, he then roots himself on as he beats down the young NBA player. "Come here little a*s n****! Get yo b*tch a*s off me!" he says. He captioned the video on his IG Story writing, "Ai outta control [two laughing emojis]."

But as for the song itself, it immediately begs the question: Is Pooh working on a new project? For the time being, we don't have any confirmation that he is. But given how long it's been since Shiesty Season, we have to imagine he's in the studio constantly.

