Bronny James Catches A Stray On Pooh Shiesty's "First Day Out"

Bronny James has already had to face a lot of heat and adversity to start his NBA career. Since getting drafted last year, he's bounced back and forth between the Lakers' G-League team and the bench. The USC Trojan has flashed promise here and there, but he's still got a long way to go.
This year, he's averaging 1.9 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists during roughly nine minutes of action a night.
Unfortunately, things aren't getting an easier for the sophomore. He is still catching strays and this time, it's not even coming from those in NBA circles. Instead, it's Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty taking advantage of low-hanging fruit. On his comeback single out as of today, "FDO" ("First Day Out"), the "Back in Blood" hitmaker is talking his sh*t about his rep in the streets.
While talking down, generally speaking, on his competition, he likens those below him to one Bronny James. "See, my daddy my first co-D, jumped in the streets, he showed me lanes (Them facts) / Your daddy a killer, but you ain't, you just like Bronny James (Facts)."
Fans online have some hilarious reactions to this shot. One X user defends LeBron's son writing, "Bronny James with no minutes making more money than him" while including a gif of Ray Liotta laughing.
Read More: The 30 Best Rap Songs Of 2025
When Did Pooh Shiesty Come Home?
Another adds, "Poor bronny. Catching strays."
But outside of Pooh Shiesty catching a little bit of flak for the track itself and the petty shot, most are happy he's back.
Pooh's career was trending upwards for a little bit during the start of the 2020s decade. However, he killed his momentum pretty quickly. In 2022, he plead guilty to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking.
That stemmed from a 2020 incident in Florida where "members of [Pooh Shiesty's] group brandished firearms and assaulted two victims. Following the assault, the group departed the scene with the victims’ marijuana, codeine, and sneakers."
He was sentenced to five years and three months (63 months). However, in a shocking turn of events, Pooh returned to society in early October instead of a 2026 release.