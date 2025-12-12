Bronny James Catches A Stray On Pooh Shiesty's "First Day Out"

BY Zachary Horvath 350 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
pooh shiesty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Dec 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez via Imagn Images
Pooh Shiesty wasted no time getting back in the studio for the requisite "First Day Out" single but its turning heads for a different reason.

Bronny James has already had to face a lot of heat and adversity to start his NBA career. Since getting drafted last year, he's bounced back and forth between the Lakers' G-League team and the bench. The USC Trojan has flashed promise here and there, but he's still got a long way to go.

This year, he's averaging 1.9 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists during roughly nine minutes of action a night.

Unfortunately, things aren't getting an easier for the sophomore. He is still catching strays and this time, it's not even coming from those in NBA circles. Instead, it's Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty taking advantage of low-hanging fruit. On his comeback single out as of today, "FDO" ("First Day Out"), the "Back in Blood" hitmaker is talking his sh*t about his rep in the streets.

While talking down, generally speaking, on his competition, he likens those below him to one Bronny James. "See, my daddy my first co-D, jumped in the streets, he showed me lanes (Them facts) / Your daddy a killer, but you ain't, you just like Bronny James (Facts)."

Fans online have some hilarious reactions to this shot. One X user defends LeBron's son writing, "Bronny James with no minutes making more money than him" while including a gif of Ray Liotta laughing.

Read More: The 30 Best Rap Songs Of 2025

When Did Pooh Shiesty Come Home?

Another adds, "Poor bronny. Catching strays."

But outside of Pooh Shiesty catching a little bit of flak for the track itself and the petty shot, most are happy he's back.

Pooh's career was trending upwards for a little bit during the start of the 2020s decade. However, he killed his momentum pretty quickly. In 2022, he plead guilty to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking.

That stemmed from a 2020 incident in Florida where "members of [Pooh Shiesty's] group brandished firearms and assaulted two victims. Following the assault, the group departed the scene with the victims’ marijuana, codeine, and sneakers."

He was sentenced to five years and three months (63 months). However, in a shocking turn of events, Pooh returned to society in early October instead of a 2026 release.

Fans React To Pooh Shiesty's Bronny James Diss

Read More: Diddy Documentaries To Revisit After Watching "The Reckoning"

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.6K
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest Music Pooh Shiesty Reacts With Jubilation After Being Released Early From Federal Prison 10.5K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 4.0K
Pooh Shiesty (4) Music Why Did Pooh Shiesty Go To Jail? 604
Comments 0