Pooh Shiesty Returns To The Studio Following Prison Release

Pooh Shiesty is officially back on his grind. A month after walking free, the Memphis rapper is already back in the studio. And he’s letting the world know that the comeback is in motion. On Wednesday night (Nov. 5), Shiesty took to his Instagram Story to share a video that quickly made rounds online. Standing on a high-rise balcony, the Back in Blood rapper flashes his ankle monitor to the camera before declaring, “Breaking news… studio, studio, studio, studio. Record, studio.” Over the clip, he wrote, “75% Back Outside, 100% Studio Ready.”

Pooh Shiesty was released from federal prison last month after serving nearly three years of a 63-month sentence for conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes. His release marked a major turning point for one of the most talked-about young voices in Memphis rap. Furthermore, his 2020 breakout propelled him to national attention under Gucci Mane’s 1017 label.

New Music From Pooh Shiesty May Be Coming

Since leaving prison, Shiesty has mostly kept a low profile. Aside from making headlines when Wack 100 accused him of cooperating with authorities to get released early. Shiesty’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, quickly shut down the rumors. Moreover, he called them "completely false" and emphasizing that his client "stood tall" through the case. "The allegation that Pooh gave up information in this case is so idiotic," Cohen remarked. "Pooh Shiesty gave up no one. We never cooperated with the government whatsoever. Our defense was that we blamed the alleged victims. The victims were trying to rob Pooh and his crew and that's why the guns came out."