Wack 100 and YSL Woody have been at odds for a while now. Sadly, it doesn't seem like their feud will be coming to an end any time soon. Recently, Woody hopped online to accuse his foe of being a federal informant. It didn't take long for him to get a response, which Wack delivered on his Instagram Story this week.

"You provide any document," he began, as captured by No Jumper. "I don't give a f*ck if it's regarding a German Shepherd, a dog, a cat, with my name on it. Woody you are the snitch, you're the rat. We watched you rat for like nine months. You've got interrogation tapes. You're the rat. We know you a rat. I'm sorry my n***a."

Wack and Woody have gone after each other on multiple occasions. Last month, Woody even surprised Wack while he was filming an episode of No Jumper. They brought up the idea of fighting, prompting Woody to claim he wasn't willing to do so. "I'm a son of God now," he explained. "I can't."

Wack 100 & Pooh Shiesty Beef

"N***a you faking," Wack responded. "You got another case somewhere."

These aren't the first snitching allegations Wack has been involved with in recent weeks. Following Pooh Shiesty's release from prison, he alleged that the rapper might have cooperated with authorities to get out early. Pooh Shiesty's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, quickly set the record straight.

"The allegation that Pooh gave up information in this case is so idiotic," he said on Instagram. "Pooh Shiesty gave up no one. We never cooperated with the government whatsoever. Our defense was that we blamed the alleged victims. The victims were trying to rob Pooh and his crew and that's why the guns came out."