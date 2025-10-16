Wack 100 Blasts Alleged “Rat” YSL Woody Over Snitching Accusations

BY Caroline Fisher 68 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wack 100 Blasts YSL Woody Pop Culture News
VENICE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 12: The Game, Hit-Boy and Wack 100 attend The Game's release of "Drillmatic" at the Gall3ry By Koll3ctiff on August 12, 2022 in Venice, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
YSL Woody recently accused Wack 100 of being a "federal informant," quickly prompting a passionate response.

Wack 100 and YSL Woody have been at odds for a while now. Sadly, it doesn't seem like their feud will be coming to an end any time soon. Recently, Woody hopped online to accuse his foe of being a federal informant. It didn't take long for him to get a response, which Wack delivered on his Instagram Story this week.

"You provide any document," he began, as captured by No Jumper. "I don't give a f*ck if it's regarding a German Shepherd, a dog, a cat, with my name on it. Woody you are the snitch, you're the rat. We watched you rat for like nine months. You've got interrogation tapes. You're the rat. We know you a rat. I'm sorry my n***a."

Wack and Woody have gone after each other on multiple occasions. Last month, Woody even surprised Wack while he was filming an episode of No Jumper. They brought up the idea of fighting, prompting Woody to claim he wasn't willing to do so. "I'm a son of God now," he explained. "I can't."

Read More: Pooh Shiesty's Lawyer & Wack 100 Trade Blows Over Snitching Accusations

Wack 100 & Pooh Shiesty Beef

"N***a you faking," Wack responded. "You got another case somewhere."

These aren't the first snitching allegations Wack has been involved with in recent weeks. Following Pooh Shiesty's release from prison, he alleged that the rapper might have cooperated with authorities to get out early. Pooh Shiesty's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, quickly set the record straight.

"The allegation that Pooh gave up information in this case is so idiotic," he said on Instagram. "Pooh Shiesty gave up no one. We never cooperated with the government whatsoever. Our defense was that we blamed the alleged victims. The victims were trying to rob Pooh and his crew and that's why the guns came out."

"What was cooperation was the amazing work of his lawyer, me," Cohen continued. "Not one single defendant in that case flipped on anybody. Because there was no one to flip on."

Read More: Wack 100’s Wife Rekeita Drags Nicki Minaj & JT Amid Wild Cardi B Beef

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Pooh Shiesty Lawyer Wack 100 Snitching Accusations Hip Hop News Music Pooh Shiesty's Lawyer & Wack 100 Trade Blows Over Snitching Accusations 3.9K
Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" Listening Event During BET Weekend Music Wack 100 Calls Rich Homie Quan A "Rat" 3.4K
HNHH(1) Pop Culture 1090 Jake Hit With Snitching Allegations 1.9K
2023 One Music Festival Music Boosie Badazz Calls Wack 100 A Clown For Labeling B.G. A Rat 5.0K
Comments 0