YSL Woody pulled up on the latest episode of No Jumper to confront Wack 100, as the two have been at odds. Clips of their interaction began circulating on social media, Monday night. "I'm a son of God now," Woody said, as they referenced fighting. "I can't." Wack then fired back: "N***a you faking. You got another case somewhere."

Fans on social media have been having a laugh in response to the viral moment. "Nah we need the off the camera footage from after this podcast," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "No lie Wack 100 would beat the hell out woody but this all WWF." Others complained about the constant drama. "At the end of the day, NoJumper has become more about street gossip than culture, so this was bound to happen," one fan remarked.

YSL Woody & Wack 100 Beef

Wack 100 previously went after YSL Woody during an episode of No Jumper from December 2024. At the time, he questioned his sexuality. "We have a gentleman right here with no mustache and no hair on his face," he said at the time. "He has bare lips, okay. So, the people I know in the gay community, right, they're very fond of bare lips and bare face. This is just what they say."