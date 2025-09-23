YSL Woody pulled up on the latest episode of No Jumper to confront Wack 100, as the two have been at odds. Clips of their interaction began circulating on social media, Monday night. "I'm a son of God now," Woody said, as they referenced fighting. "I can't." Wack then fired back: "N***a you faking. You got another case somewhere."
Fans on social media have been having a laugh in response to the viral moment. "Nah we need the off the camera footage from after this podcast," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "No lie Wack 100 would beat the hell out woody but this all WWF." Others complained about the constant drama. "At the end of the day, NoJumper has become more about street gossip than culture, so this was bound to happen," one fan remarked.
YSL Woody & Wack 100 Beef
Wack 100 previously went after YSL Woody during an episode of No Jumper from December 2024. At the time, he questioned his sexuality. "We have a gentleman right here with no mustache and no hair on his face," he said at the time. "He has bare lips, okay. So, the people I know in the gay community, right, they're very fond of bare lips and bare face. This is just what they say."
In other news, Woody has recently been at odds with Young Thug as several of the rapper's phone calls from behind bars have surfaced on social media. In them, Thug shared cruel words for a number of his close collaborators, including Future, Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Migos, and Gucci Mane.
Woody reflected on the drama in a statement on his Instagram Story afterward. "The truth no I'm not okay after everything a n**** been through," he wrote. "My intentions have never been flaw even I knew sh*t. I held my composure and carried it around like it was nothing. N****s hurt my family for me having yall n****s back bc your mother and sisters mattered to me. I made sure they slept well at nights. You talking bout snitching when the world seen the effort a n**** put in to get yall here knowing you didn't deserve it."