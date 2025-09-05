YSL Woody Is Expecting A Child After Accident & Young Thug Drama

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 170 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
YSL Woody Expecting Child Accident Young Thug Drama Hip Hop News
Image via Kenneth Copeland Instagram
Lil Woody was a big part of the YSL RICO trial as the state's prime witness, and he's dealing with more fallout than the Young Thug's scandal.

YSL Woody, also known as Lil Woody, recently suffered a scary motorbike accident in Atlanta, which he's fortunately recovering from in reportedly stable condition. But amid this situation and a lot of Young Thug drama, he shared some amazing news with fans that picked his current day up.

During a recent livestream caught by The Shade Room, Woody revealed that he and his longtime girlfriend are expecting a child together. He rubbed her baby bump and revealed that they're having a boy, and they seemed very excited overall. Congratulations to the happy couple, who continue to deal with a lot of drama.

We're talking about Lil Woody's YSL ties and his response to the snitching allegations against Thugger, as well as the many alleged leaked jail call clips that painted him in a hateful or disrespectful light. This included shade to folks like Gunna, Gucci Mane, and Quality Control's Pierre "P" Thomas, but also to more random targets like J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and GloRilla.

Overall, Woody is very disappointed in how things turned out. But with new updates coming all the time, we will see how this all evolves.

Read More: Lil Woody Weighs In On Young Thug Blasting Gunna On X Following Prison Release

YSL Woody Livestream

However, YSL Woody's commentary on all this did not limit itself to Young Thug. He also went after Peewee Roscoe over snitching allegations and spoke on what role Future plays in all this. Or rather, his lack of a role.

"Future ain't known to be on none of this bulls**t that we on," the father-to-be explained during a livestream. "Future is known to be about his paper. If you can see, Future don't have nothing but h*e problems. 'Cause that's what he do. He gon' run through them. He locked in. Give Future credit when it's due."

Meanwhile, this isn't the only YSL-related baby news that hit the timeline recently. One of the RICO case's codefendants, Shannon "Jackson" Stillwell, is expecting a child with Kayla Bumpus, a defense attorney in the trial. At least some folks are finding love amid all this drama. On that note, we will see how Thugger's presumed upcoming interview contributes to all of these points.

Read More: YSL Woody Goes After Peewee Roscoe Amid Young Thug Controversy

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 8.3K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.4K
YSL Woody Future Nothing Atlanta Snitching Young Thug Hip Hop News Music YSL Woody Claims Future Has Nothing To Do With Atlanta Snitching Scandal Regarding Young Thug 3.0K
YSL Woody Dirt Bike Crash Young Thug Drama Hip Hop News Music YSL Woody Reportedly Suffers Dirt Bike Crash Amid Young Thug Drama 5.2K
Comments 0