YSL Woody Is Expecting A Child After Accident & Young Thug Drama

YSL Woody, also known as Lil Woody, recently suffered a scary motorbike accident in Atlanta, which he's fortunately recovering from in reportedly stable condition. But amid this situation and a lot of Young Thug drama, he shared some amazing news with fans that picked his current day up.

During a recent livestream caught by The Shade Room, Woody revealed that he and his longtime girlfriend are expecting a child together. He rubbed her baby bump and revealed that they're having a boy, and they seemed very excited overall. Congratulations to the happy couple, who continue to deal with a lot of drama.

We're talking about Lil Woody's YSL ties and his response to the snitching allegations against Thugger, as well as the many alleged leaked jail call clips that painted him in a hateful or disrespectful light. This included shade to folks like Gunna, Gucci Mane, and Quality Control's Pierre "P" Thomas, but also to more random targets like J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and GloRilla.

Overall, Woody is very disappointed in how things turned out. But with new updates coming all the time, we will see how this all evolves.

YSL Woody Livestream

However, YSL Woody's commentary on all this did not limit itself to Young Thug. He also went after Peewee Roscoe over snitching allegations and spoke on what role Future plays in all this. Or rather, his lack of a role.

"Future ain't known to be on none of this bulls**t that we on," the father-to-be explained during a livestream. "Future is known to be about his paper. If you can see, Future don't have nothing but h*e problems. 'Cause that's what he do. He gon' run through them. He locked in. Give Future credit when it's due."

Meanwhile, this isn't the only YSL-related baby news that hit the timeline recently. One of the RICO case's codefendants, Shannon "Jackson" Stillwell, is expecting a child with Kayla Bumpus, a defense attorney in the trial. At least some folks are finding love amid all this drama. On that note, we will see how Thugger's presumed upcoming interview contributes to all of these points.