YSL Lawyer & Codefendant Are Expecting A Child After Falling In Love In The Courtroom

Shannon "Jackson" Stillwell was found not guilty in the YSL RICO trial save for one gun charge, and Kayla Bumpus helped him be free.

While the YSL RICO trial has led to a whole lot of controversy, even to this day, at least some folks were able to pull some positive things out of this whole ordeal. It turns out that a defense attorney in the case, Kayla Bumpus, is now expecting a child with one of the case's codefendants, Shannon "Jackson" Stillwell.

The couple made the announcement via her Twitter page, and it seems like they will welcome a baby boy this October. Many congratulations to them both, who spoke about their relationship in a contest blog. "While our roles were very different, we are thankful that our worlds collided," they shared.

According to 11Alive, Bumpus represented various individuals in the YSL RICO trial, such as Lil Woody's ex-parte meeting with a then-recused judge, Deamonte Kendrick's mother for a drug smuggling debate, and of course, Stillwell himself.

Speaking of which, Shannon Jackson received a not guilty verdict for murder and RICO charges in December, but the court found him guilty of a gun charge. A ten-year sentence became two years to serve and eight of probation, and Judge Paige Whitaker credited his sentence with time served. As such, Jackson became a free man in December.

Young Thug Snitching Allegations

Most recently, the YSL RICO trial is experiencing some controversy due to the folks involved in it, not anything having to do with the case itself. Rather, some new alleged interrogation footage made snitching accusations against Young Thug pop back up, and this opened up a big debate between many different parties. These include Peewee Roscoe, YSL Duke, Ralo, YSL Woody, and more.

As such, a lot of the people who made comments about the YSL RICO trial's snitching implications reevaluated their takes or switched up on folks they originally supported. All in all, it's a very confusing situation that paints the trial's loyalties in a different context. It's a sad thing to see, especially after the state tried to tear the collective apart.

Meanwhile, at least Shannon Jackson's done with the case, and he now has a family life to look forward to with Kayla Bumpus. Congrats!

