YSL Defendant Takes Legal Action Over Dangerous Conditions At Fulton County Jail

One YSL defendant is going on the offensive.

YSL defendant Shannon Stillwell, also known as Shannon Jackson, and another inmate at the Fulton County Jail, Nkenegen Hambrick, are both suing Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat and Chief Jailer John Jackson over the conditions at the infamous jail. They cite alleged overcrowding, deteriorating infrastructure, rampant violence, and unsanitary living conditions in the federal class-action lawsuit.

“The Fulton County Jail’s management has not taken adequate steps to prevent violence, leaving detainees at constant risk of harm. We are seeking immediate reforms to ensure no more lives are endangered within these walls,” attorney Michael Harper, who filed the suit on behalf of Stillwell and Hambrick, said, as caught by AllHipHop. Other inmates allegedly stabbed Stillwell on two different occasions while behind bars during the YSL RICO trial. He says these attacks resulted from broken cell doors and an absence of security officers. The lawsuit also argues that there is an insufficient consideration of gang affiliations for separating inmates, which fosters a likelihood of violence.

The lawsuit comes after the U.S. Department of Justice released an official report condemning the conditions at the Fulton County Jail. “The Justice Department’s report concluded that Fulton County and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office allowed unsafe and unsanitary conditions at the Jail. As a result, people incarcerated in the Fulton County Jail suffered harms from pest infestation and malnourishment and were put at substantial risk of serious harm from violence by other incarcerated people — including homicides, stabbings and sexual abuse,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said. “The unconstitutional and unlawful conditions at the Fulton County Jail have persisted for far too long, and we are committed to working with Fulton County and the Fulton County Sherrif’s office to remedy them.”

The YSL RICO trial came to a close, earlier this month. The jury found Stillwell guilty on just one charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He received 10 years in prison, but the judge commuted his sentence to time served. He'll spend the rest on probation. Back in October, Young Thug made a plea deal to avoid further jail time.