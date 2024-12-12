YSL RICO Trial Defendant Launches Class Action Lawsuit Over Fulton County Jail

One of the YSL defendants wants justice for those detained in Fulton County Jail.

Shannon Jackson, a defendant in the YSL RICO trial, has launched a class action lawsuit against Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat as well as the Chief Jailor, John Jackson, both in their official capacity only. He accuses them of "deliberate indifference to the known, excessive risks to the health and safety of detainees at Fulton County Jail... which violate the detainees' rights under the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments of the United States Constitution."

In the introduction section of the filing, his attorneys write: "This is an action to protect people detained in Fulton County Jail… from serious harm by the cruel and unusual conditions of confinement at Fulton County Jail," as caught by the ThuggerDaily social media account.

Shannon Jackson Takes Legal Action

At the end of the lengthy YSL RICO trial, the court acquitted Jackson of almost all charges. The jury found him not guilty of the 2015 murder of Donovan Thomas Jr., of participating in criminal street gang activity and conspiracy to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations act, as well as a second murder. However, the jury found him guilty of possessing a firearm as a felon.