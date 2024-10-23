Young Thug Trial Officially On "Mistrial Watch" As Judge Whitaker Takes A Stand

More drama is ensuing in the YSL RICO trial.

Young Thug's YSL RICO trial is officially at risk of being ruled a mistrial after a witness read aloud an Instagram post caption that featured the "Free Qua" hashtag, which was redacted on the screen in the courtroom. According to reporter Meghann Cuniff, the witness had been looking at an exhibit of evidence that apparently didn't redact that part of the post. In turn, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker is reportedly considering declaring a mistrial yet again.

"I am sorry y'all have this gigantic, ginormous, universe of evidence that, maybe if you narrowed down, you wouldn't be making these kinds of mistakes. But, I believe that to be a mistake. So, I'm gonna deny a motion for a mistrial with prejudice… would you like a mistrial without evidence?" Whitaker asked in a clip posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Cuniff.

Wednesday's antics are the latest in a countless number of viral moments from the long-running trial. Last week, witness Antonio Sledge, also known as Mounk Tounk, went back on the terms of his plea deal and claimed to not recall any of the alleged “factual acknowledgments” about YSL and the murder of Donovan “Nut” Thomas that he previously agreed to discuss on the stand. In turn, he is facing five years in prison.

