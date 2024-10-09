Young Thug Trial: Judge Trolls Prosecution In YSL RICO Trial Over "Chasing That Money" Caption

Judge Paige Whitaker is working through various evidentiary issues in the Young Thug trial.

Judge Paige Whitaker didn't agree with the prosecution's interpretation of a social media caption about "chasing that money," during the latest hearing in the YSL RICO trial. She had been sorting through various evidentiary issues in the case when discussing the Instagram post. A clip of the moment shared by legal journalist Meghann Cuniff is going viral on social media. “What suggests that he is doing anything illegal by chasing that money?" Whitaker asked. "Isn't that what pretty much all of us who aren’t independently wealthy have to do every day of our lives?”

The prosecution responded: "I am not saying with certainty that this is what he is saying. What I'm saying is that it is evidence that tends to or has a tendency to make a portion of assertions or our allegations in the indictment true to the extent that it is relevant that he made or said that made that statement on that posting. He is representing YSL."

Young Thug's Attorney Arrives At Fulton County Courthouse

Brian Steel, attorney for rapper Young Thug, arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 27, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Opening statements are set to begin in the case against 31-year-old US rapper Young Thug and 28 others, who are facing a racketeering indictment accusing the defendants of a number of offenses that support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing, and theft. (Photo by Christian Monterrosa / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

"How is the language representing YSL?" the judge then asked before adding, "It really doesn't seem to say that." Fans on X (formerly Twitter) shared plenty of laughs in response to the moment. "She said we ain’t all wealthy as all gotta chase the money," one user replied to Cuniff. Another wrote: "She’s over this case like everyone else is."

Judge Whitaker Goes Back & Forth With Prosecution

Check out the full interaction from the latest hearing in the YSL RICO case below. It comes after Thug and Mariah The Scientist attempted to celebrate their third anniversary, earlier this week. Be on the lookout for further updates on Young Thug and the YSL RICO trial on HotNewHipHop.