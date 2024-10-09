Young Thug Trial: Judge Trolls Prosecution In YSL RICO Trial Over "Chasing That Money" Caption

BYCole Blake390 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug Performs At L'Eden By Perrier-Jouët In Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 06: Rapper Young Thug attends L'Eden by Perrier-Jouët on December 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Perrier-Jouët)
Judge Paige Whitaker is working through various evidentiary issues in the Young Thug trial.

Judge Paige Whitaker didn't agree with the prosecution's interpretation of a social media caption about "chasing that money," during the latest hearing in the YSL RICO trial. She had been sorting through various evidentiary issues in the case when discussing the Instagram post. A clip of the moment shared by legal journalist Meghann Cuniff is going viral on social media. “What suggests that he is doing anything illegal by chasing that money?" Whitaker asked. "Isn't that what pretty much all of us who aren’t independently wealthy have to do every day of our lives?”

The prosecution responded: "I am not saying with certainty that this is what he is saying. What I'm saying is that it is evidence that tends to or has a tendency to make a portion of assertions or our allegations in the indictment true to the extent that it is relevant that he made or said that made that statement on that posting. He is representing YSL."

Read More: Mariah The Scientist Reveals "Devastating" Reason She Couldn't Visit Young Thug On Their Anniversary

Young Thug's Attorney Arrives At Fulton County Courthouse

Brian Steel, attorney for rapper Young Thug, arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 27, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Opening statements are set to begin in the case against 31-year-old US rapper Young Thug and 28 others, who are facing a racketeering indictment accusing the defendants of a number of offenses that support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing, and theft. (Photo by Christian Monterrosa / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

"How is the language representing YSL?" the judge then asked before adding, "It really doesn't seem to say that." Fans on X (formerly Twitter) shared plenty of laughs in response to the moment. "She said we ain’t all wealthy as all gotta chase the money," one user replied to Cuniff. Another wrote: "She’s over this case like everyone else is."

Judge Whitaker Goes Back & Forth With Prosecution

Check out the full interaction from the latest hearing in the YSL RICO case below. It comes after Thug and Mariah The Scientist attempted to celebrate their third anniversary, earlier this week. Be on the lookout for further updates on Young Thug and the YSL RICO trial on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Young Thug RICO Trial Sets New Record After Judge Denies Motion For Mistrial

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...