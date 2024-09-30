Young Thug Trial: Judge Rules On Mistrial Motion After Her Scathing Takedown Of The State

Young Thug's defense team has been waiting for this.

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker has had enough. She's overseeing the RICO trial of Young Thug and other YSL codefendants, and you don't need us to tell you how complicated and controversial it's been so far. Moreover, on Monday (September 30), the trial's 138th day, Judge Whitaker issued explosively called out the state for allegedly dragging the case out and recklessly developing it in unclear, backhanded, and secretive ways. This discussion emerged over a new motion for a mistrial, one that the collective's defense team has prioritized and advocated for over most of the trial so far.

"I mean, I can't figure out what it is," Young Thug and YSL's judge's scathing takedown began. "If it's disingenuous, if it is that. I mean, I don't want to malign the prosecutor standing in front of me right now. So I'm not going to say the possible things that it could be. But it is baffling to me that somebody with the number of years of experience that you have, time after time after time, continues to seemingly purposefully hide the ball to the extent that you possibly can for as long as you possibly can. And I really don't want to believe that it is purposeful.

Young Thug Judge Pops Off On The State

"But honestly, after a certain number of times, you start to wonder how it could be anything but that," Judge Whitaker continued her remarks to the prosecution in the Young Thug case. "Unless it is just that you are so unorganized that you are throwing this case together as you try it. And I am sorry to say that. But this case is being made much more difficult for everybody because of the haphazard way in which it is being presented. I'm going to take a recess for a few minutes. I'll have a ruling when I get back."

Mistrial Denied

However, according to Thugger Daily, Judge Whitaker denied this mistrial motion in the Young Thug case. Of course, this doesn't entirely close the door on another try for the defense team. But considering how damning these comments were and her crystal-clear dissatisfaction, if this incident didn't do it, we don't know what could.