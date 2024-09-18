Young Thug Trial: State Witness Could Die On The Stand Due To Health Issues, Lawyer Claims

Reportedly, Quindarrius “Lil Dee” Zachary is battling pneumonia.

The YSL RICO trial continues, and unfortunately, it still shows no signs of coming to an end. Young Thug has been behind bars for over two years now. At this point, fans are split when it comes to what outcome they expect. Some believe there's a strong chance the rapper could end up serving much more time. Others remain hopeful that things will work out in his favor.

Young Thug is far from the only person who's been put through the wringer lately, however. State witness Quindarrius “Lil Dee” Zachary is also locked up on a material witness warrant despite currently dealing with serious medical issues. These issues are so serious, in fact, that his lawyer Dennis Schieb recently told Judge Paige Reese Whitaker that he could die on the stand.

Quindarrius “Lil Dee” Zachary's Health Issues Take Center Stage In Young Thug Trial

In a clip from the courtroom, Schieb explains that his client is extremely sick with pneumonia and that the medication he's taking allegedly creates cognitive impairment. Moreover, he claims that Lil Dee's grandmother passed away a few days ago and that he'd like to attend the funeral. He asked that his client be released, promising that he wouldn't go anywhere if he was. The clip arrives shortly after Schieb told the judge that his Lil Dee "will not survive" in Fulton County Jail.

"[Prosecutors] want him to testify, and something that he supposedly said years ago, I don't know if he even remembers it," he told Atlanta News First earlier this week. "I've talked to him. He's been through so much. He's been drained physically; he's been drained mentally. They want him to testify. It's not worth his life to get up there."