Wallo Recalls Telling Young Thug His Crew Was A Liability Before Arrest

According to Wallo, Young Thug was making $1M per show.

During a recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, Wallo recalled some valuable advice he once gave Young Thug before he was sent to prison. According to him, the rapper had shown him a $1M wire from Rolling Loud for one performance when they met for an interview in 2021. Young Thug also showed up with huge crew, prompting Wallo to impart some of his wisdom.

"I'm looking at him like 'Yo, you know what that mean? You know who you are? You're responsible for everybody in the f*cking room. You've got to be on point and you've got to be mindful of who you've got around you,'" Wallo explained. "All the artists will tell you I said this, Durk, Young Thug, everybody. I'll be like, 'Why you got all these n****s with you?'"

He went on, also emphasizing the fact that his advice was genuine, and comes from experience. Wallo recalled considering the cost of all of the plane tickets, hotels, gear, meals, and more for everyone there. Regardless, he said none of them were bringing anything to the table, or willing to help out where it was needed. On top of this, he pointed out that they were a liability. Clearly, that was the last thing Young Thug needed to worry about at that point in his career.

Wallo also claimed that if he were Young Thug's manager, the only people around would be a cameraman, his DJ, security, and an assistant to make sure everything ran smoothly.