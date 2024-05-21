Wallo Tells NBA Superstar Kevin Durant Wild Story About Seeing Someone Drop The Soap In Prison

NBA superstar Kevin Durant is currently enjoying his off-season. After being swept out of the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves, the renowned hooper has a lot of time on his hands. His future in Phoenix is really up in the air. The Suns have fired tier coach Frank Vogel and recently hired Mike Budenholzer to replace him. Stephen A. Smith has alleged that Durant isn’t happy in Arizona and could soon possibly find his way out. He is always at the forefront of trade rumors, and this offseason will be no different. While sitting down for a podcast, Kevin Durant was treated to a prison story by podcast host Wallo.

Kevin Durant was recently a guest on Gillie & Wallo's podcast. Kevin Durant has been a guest before and stopped by to have a real talk with the two hosts. At some point, Wallo decides to drop some stories about prison on Durant. Why? Who knows. Wallo proceeded to tell KD about the first time he ever saw someone drop the soap. Wallo, who has been to prison, seems to love to talk about it. He couldn't resist telling KD about the time he had witnessed someone “drop the soap.”

Wallo Recounts Soap Drop Story To Kevin Durant

Wallo shares his hilarious prison shower story with Kevin Durant. He explained how tense it was the first time he witnessed someone drop the soap in the prison showers. Wallo explained that it had happened to the gentlemen in front of him, and the whole room had gone quiet. He then explained how an old head in the back started singing Mystikal’s classic “Shake Ya Ass.” The whole shower started getting excited, and Wallo started to say a prayer, asking god to get him out of the situation. KD, Gillie, and Wallo had a good time laughing at the prison story.

Overall, the story was funny, but it also begs the question of how it came up in the first place. Kevin Durant seems to enjoy his appearances on the podcast. Additionally, Gille and Wallo definitely enjoy KD coming on to chop it up. All in all, it was a funny and wild story to tell an NBA superstar.

