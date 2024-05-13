Stephen A. Smith Says Kevin Durant Is Unhappy In Phoenix

Stephen A. Smith said today on First Take that Suns superstar Kevin Durant is unhappy in Phoenix. After getting swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Phoenix Suns have now fired their head coach Frank Vogel. They have now hired NBA title-winning coach Mike Budenholzer, who was fired by Miluwalkeue after getting eliminated from the first round of the playoffs two seasons ago. The Suns have a ton of question marks, including the future of its star players, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Stephen A. Smith calls the Durant situation a "problem" for the franchise.

"All of us covering the NBA are fully aware of Kevin Durant in Phoenix is a problem. It is a problem. We don't see it because the stats are there. Him and Booker average 27 points per game and what have you. But they say Kevin Durant is never happy," said Smith on First Take. Stephen A believes the situation may come to a head sooner rather than later. Kevin Durant is an aging superstar, and his future in Phoenix is looking to be on shaky ground, according to folks around the league.

Read More: Veeze Blasts Stephen A. Smith For Kobe Bryant Hate

Stephen A. Says Durant "Is A Problem" For Phoenix

Stephen A. Smith went into detail on the things he has heard surrounding Kevin Durant, saying, "They say that he went more than a month without even talking to the head coach. They say that he doesn't look happy there and all he wants to do is play when the game starts and tip-off time arrives, but when it comes to ingratiating yourself with your teammates and getting along with everybody and stuff like that, he just lives in his own world." He goes on to explain that he keeps to himself and he isn't hated, but his loner attitude rubs people the wrong way.

Stephen A Smith explains why his personality is rubbing people the wrong way, saying, "Why does that matter? It's similar to what he was doing in Golden State before he ultimately departed, which is what was driving Draymond Green crazy, which is why they ultimately got into it on the court in that Clippers game and what have you. Because you hear stuff. You hear stuff." He went on to conclude his KD statements, saying, "There's more than that. Make no mistake, it's not all on Kevin Durant. But that's a big, big part of it." Overall, Stephen A. is reporting what he has heard about KD and how it might impact their decisions this off-season.

Read More: Stephen A Smith Believes Drake & Kendrick Lamar Are Taking Things Too Far

[via]