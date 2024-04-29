Stephen A Smith Accused Of Snitching On Russell Westbrook, Wanted Him Suspended For "Inexcusable Behavior"

Brooklyn Nets v Memphis Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Stephen A Smith called up the league office.

Stephen A Smith says he was so appalled by Russell Westbrook's behavior during Game 3 between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers that he called the NBA's league office to figure out why he wasn't suspended. Appearing on ESPN on Sunday to discuss the series, Smith revealed that he found Westbrook's actions "inexcusable." The star guard got into an altercation with Luka Doncic and P.J. Washington and was ejected. With Westbrook returning to the floor, the Clippers ended up taking Game 4 on Sunday by a score of 116-111.

"I called the league office and I said, 'I need an explanation. Tell me why Russell Westbrook wasn't suspended?'" Smith said. "Inexcusable behavior, that’s what I saw, and I don’t know why this isn’t being talked about enough, to be quite honest with you. I was of the mindset that Russell Westbrook deserved to be suspended for today’s game. That’s how appalling his game was."

Russell Westbrook & P.J. Washington Get Into It

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 26: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Clippers and P.J. Washington #25 of the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of game three of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 26, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

After the segment, many fans on social media accused Smith of snitching with his decision to call the league office. Among those to do so included Gillie da King, who shared a video of himself reacting to Smith's admission on Instagram. Metro Boomin, Kendrick Perkins, as well as Damian Lillard, and more celebrities commented on the post. Smith eventually addressed the backlash in a tweet on Sunday night. He wrote: "I said it. And I damn sure meant it because of his play on Friday. Knowing the league office would’ve normally suspended anyone for this, I called to ask why this was different. They explained& I get it. For those tripping that I called the league, it’s my damn job. All of us…"

Stephen A Smith Admits To Calling The League Office

Check out Smith's comments on Russell Westbrook above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Stephen A Smith and the NBA Playoffs on HotNewHipHop.

