Meek Mill Defends Joel Embiid, Threatens To Attend Knicks Game After N.Y. Fans Travel To Philly

Meek Mill spoke out on Joel Embiid and Philadelphia fans after the 76ers lost in Game 4 of their playoff series against the New York Knicks on Sunday. Embiid had admitted he was disappointed when away fans made more noise at the Wells Fargo Center than home fans during the loss. In turn, hometown rapper Meek Mill threatened to come to New York for Game 5 to show Knicks fans the same treatment.

"How people acting like they turning on Joel," Meek wrote in his post. "Trust the process wins and losses. I’m coming to next knicks game we gotta rep like they did that whole arena was half knicks fans … let’s play our part no blame game get you to a chip!"

Joel Embiid Reacts During Game 4 Of Knicks-76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 28: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks during game four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on April 28, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

During Game 4, Knicks fans erupted in MVP chants whenever Jalen Brunson made a shot, especially towards the end of the game. During the fourth quarter, Embiid scored just 1 point on 0-for-5 shooting. "I love our fans," he said after the game. "I think it’s unfortunate. I’m not calling them out, but it is disappointing. Obviously, you got a lot of Knicks fans. They’re down the road. But I’ve never seen it (like that), and I’ve been here for 10 years. It kind of pisses me off, especially because Philly is considered a sports town. I don’t think that should happen." Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey also noticed how loud the Knicks fans were, but clarified, "our crowd did a great job."

Meek Mill Speaks Out

Game 5 between the Knicks and 76ers will tip-off on Tuesday. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill and the NBA Playoffs on HotNewHipHop.

