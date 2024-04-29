Charles Barkley Apologizes To Tina Knowles For "Galveston" Jokes

Charles Barkley apologized to Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, for his comments on Galveston, Texas from Saturday night's Inside the NBA broadcast. During the show, he joked that the New Orleans Pelicans have played so badly that they don't deserve to travel to Cancun in the offseason and instead should head to Galveston. Knowles, who hails from the city, took issue with the comments in a post on Instagram the following day. In doing so, she revealed that JAY-Z sent her the clip.

Barkley apologized to her for the remarks on Sunday's episode of the show. "Mrs. Knowles, I don't want that smoke," he began. "I don't want the Beyhive and Jay after Chuck, I apologize. I do not want the Beyhive and Jay after me."

SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson Jr., Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley speak onstage at the 2018 NBA Awards at Barkar Hangar on June 25, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner Sports)

As for his original comments on Galveston, Barkley described the beaches as having "dirty a** water." "That dirty a** water," he said of the city. "We're not even going to send them to Cancun. We're gonna send them to Galveston, where that dirty a** water be washed up on the shore. You people think they're at the beach. We're not gonna send you to Cancun. Y'all drive your a** down to Galveston. They didn't even try man. We're not giving them no plane ticket to the beach. We send their a** to Galveston, Texas, right where that dirty washed up on the beach. They can't even get in the water."

Check out the back-and-forth between Barkley and Knowles above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Charles Barkley and the NBA Playoffs on HotNewHipHop.

