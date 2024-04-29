Charles Barkley Apologizes To Tina Knowles For "Galveston" Jokes

BYCole Blake120 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2019 NBA Awards - Arrivals
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Charles Barkley attends the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Tina Knowles says JAY-Z sent her Charles Barkley's disrespectful comments.

Charles Barkley apologized to Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, for his comments on Galveston, Texas from Saturday night's Inside the NBA broadcast. During the show, he joked that the New Orleans Pelicans have played so badly that they don't deserve to travel to Cancun in the offseason and instead should head to Galveston. Knowles, who hails from the city, took issue with the comments in a post on Instagram the following day. In doing so, she revealed that JAY-Z sent her the clip.

Barkley apologized to her for the remarks on Sunday's episode of the show. "Mrs. Knowles, I don't want that smoke," he began. "I don't want the Beyhive and Jay after Chuck, I apologize. I do not want the Beyhive and Jay after me."

Read More: Charles Barkley Goes Off On Pelicans, Says They Deserve Galveston Instead Of Cancun

Charles Barkley Covers The NBA Awards With Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson Jr., & Kenny Smith

SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson Jr., Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley speak onstage at the 2018 NBA Awards at Barkar Hangar on June 25, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner Sports)

As for his original comments on Galveston, Barkley described the beaches as having "dirty a** water." "That dirty a** water," he said of the city. "We're not even going to send them to Cancun. We're gonna send them to Galveston, where that dirty a** water be washed up on the shore. You people think they're at the beach. We're not gonna send you to Cancun. Y'all drive your a** down to Galveston. They didn't even try man. We're not giving them no plane ticket to the beach. We send their a** to Galveston, Texas, right where that dirty washed up on the beach. They can't even get in the water."

Charles Barkley's Responds To Tina Knowles

Check out the back-and-forth between Barkley and Knowles above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Charles Barkley and the NBA Playoffs on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Charles Barkley Calls Out "Fools" In The Media Following Lakers Game 3 Loss

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament- ChampionshipSportsCharles Barkley Goes Off On Pelicans, Says They Deserve Galveston Instead Of Cancun240
Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The MatchSportsCharles Barkley Plans On Retiring At The End Of His "Inside The NBA" Contract8.9K
Cliff Hawkins/Getty ImagesSportsCharles Barkley Shares Controversial Opinion On Breonna Taylor, Shaq Agrees11.3K
Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesSportsCharles Barkley Donates $45K To Malcolm Brogdon's Hoops2O Charity1042