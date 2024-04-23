LeBron James Livid With Officiating Following Game 2 Loss

LeBron James is not happy after losing game 2 of their first-round matchup to the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers lost 101-99 on Monday night due to an incredible Jamal Murray game-winner. The Lakers gave up a 20-point lead in the second half and lost a must-win game against the defending champions. It was a big opportunity for the Lakers to show they can hang with the Nuggets, but alas, the champs extended their ridiculous winning streak against the Lakers. LeBron had a great game. He made play after play on both ends. Ultimately, the effort was in vain.

The Lakers have lost 10 straight games to the Nuggets, and the latest loss probably hurt the worst. To have the game in control and to give up that control is a blow for any team. Additionally, the Lakers still had chances to win the game despite blowing their 20-point lead. LwBron's late 3-point miss led directly to Jamal Murray's game-winning shot. In his postgame press conference, LeBron expressed his frustrations with the officiating and missed calls.

LeBron Frustrated By Officials After Loss To Nuggets

LeBron brought up some questionable decision-making from the referees. The play LeBron is stuck on happened late in the third quarter. Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell drove to the basket and was clearly hit in the face by Denvers Michael Porter Jr. A foul was called, but Denver decided to challenge the call and miraculously won the challenge. It was during an important part of the game when Denver cut the Laker's lead to 10 points. It was a bad call on the ref's part, and LeBron has a right to be upset at the reveal. Nevertheless, The Lakers had their opportunities down the stretch, and the game just didn't go their way.

The Lakers are not in a good position. The Denver Nuggets just seem to have their number. Even when the Lakers stars have incredible games, it just doesn't seem to matter. Nikola Jokic is an increasingly frustrating force the Lakers have to deal with. he controls the game even when he isn't scoring. Denver's role players stepped up big time. Additionally, after a woeful shooting performance for most of the game, Jamal Murray dropped 14 points in the fourth to go along with his game-winner. The Lakers are in a must-win situation and look to make it a series in LA.

