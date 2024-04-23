Nikola Jokic's Brother Allegedly Throws Punch At Fan After Game 2 Against The Lakers

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers played one of the most entertaining games in the playoffs so far. Nikola Jokic led his team to a 101-99 victory over Lebron James and the Lakers. The game was full of great moments and spectacular play from the stars involved. Apparently, the action in the stands turned violent when one of Jokic's brothers punched a fan. Shortly after the incredible game-winning shot by Jamal Murray, Jokic's brother was filmed punching a fan in the stands.

The clip shows Jokic's older brother, Strahinja, in an altercation with a fan. It's a terrible incident to have, especially after your brother just won an important game. Jokic's older brothers are massive guys who are known to get into altercations with anyone and everybody. They have confronted referees, fans, and even opposing players in the past to defend their little brother. It's unacceptable behavior from someone who is related to a two-time MVP, especially in the playoffs. The NBA is reportedly looking into the incident.

Nikola Jokic's Brother Punches Fan

The video shows Strahinja jumping over seats to punch a fan. He pushed his way through a crowd of fans to confront the man. Strahinja was clearly eager to get close, and as soon as he did, he punched him in the face. The fan and Jokic Brother continued to bark at one another for some time after the incident. Nikola's wife was seated by Strahinja and close to the incident the entire time, holding the two-time MVP's young daughter. At this point, we don't know what started the incident, but the Jokic brothers are known to defend their families even if they are in the wrong.

The Nuggets now lead the Lakers 2-0 and will head to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Thursday. Nikola Jokic dropped an impressive triple-double of 27 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists. His partner in crime, Jamal Murray, scored 14 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter. Murray nailed a dagger at the buzzer to devastate the Lakers. The incident with Jokic's brother will hopefully not be a distraction for the defending champion.

