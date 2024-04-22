NBA Players Vote On Who Is The GOAT: LeBron James Or Michael Jordan?

The GOAT debate is alive and well. Fans constantly go back and forth on who the greatest basketball player of all time is. The two names that have been battling it out for GOAT status for years now are, of course, Michael Jordan and LeBron James. LeBron's career has been one of trying to eclipse the greatness of Michael Jorda. Additionally, LeBron is still playing and adding to his resume. Some believe that no matter what LeBron does with the time he has left, he can't match Jordan's accomplishments. In any case, they are the two names brought up in the debate, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar usually coming in third.

The argument stays around because it's interesting and fans are obsessed, but it's also fun. We know fans are generally split, but what about current NBA players? The Athletic released its annual player polls that asked players various questions. The poll asks players questions like: who is the most overrated player in the league? Who is The Finals favorite? This year, they asked who the GOAT is, and the results are very interesting.

Is LeBron James or Michael Jordan The GOAT

NBA players have voted Michael Jordan the greatest basketball player ever, with LeBron James coming in second place. The vote was very close, with MJ receiving 45.8% of the vote and LeBron receiving 42.1% of the vote. Additionally, Kobe Bryant received 9.8% of the vote. Kobe's impact on the game can't be understated. A lot of players like Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker revere him. Steph Curry got a couple of votes from his teammates, and Magic Johnson also received some love. Fans have just looked at the Paul Peirce votes and rolled their eyes.

LeBron is still in the league, and NBA players are still competitors, but almost half of the league thinks he is the GOAT. MJ and LeBron are going to continue to be a debate for years to come. Additionally, when LeBron finally retires, all the evidence will be in, and resumes will be finalized. LeBron is currently facing off against the Denver Nuggets in the first game of their first-round playoff matchup. The Lakers lost 103-114 to the defending champions. Undoubtedly, LeBron and the Lakers have an uphill battle and look to equalize the series tonight.

