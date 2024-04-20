Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin "Rio" Gets More New Images

The hype is starting to build around this release.

BYBen Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
53 Views
music and features from day 3 Coachella music festival

The Air Jordan 3, a hallmark of Jordan Brand, embodies timeless style and functionality. Designed as part of Michael Jordan's signature line, its mid-top silhouette offers excellent support. Initially released in 1988, its standout feature is the visible air cushion in the sole, ensuring comfort during activities. The distinctive elephant print on the upper adds texture, enhancing its appeal. In essence, the Air Jordan 3 is revered for its blend of comfort and style, making it a classic sneaker choice.

In a significant collaboration, music sensation J Balvin joined forces with Jordan Brand to create the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 sneaker. Bursting with vibrant colors, the design reflects J Balvin's unique aesthetic. The intricate palette, ranging from blues to greens and pinks, extends to the sole, enhancing its dynamic look. Personalizing the design, J Balvin's iconic smiley face logo adorns the heel, infusing positivity into the sneaker. Ultimately, J Balvin aimed to evoke feelings of joy and positivity through this collaboration.

Read More: Air Jordan 9 Golf UNC PE Revealed: Photos

J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 “Rio”

These sneakers boast a captivating orange rubber sole paired with a sleek black midsole. The uppers are crafted from luxurious black leather, accentuated with a stylish grey elephant print lining. Inspired by Rio, the sneaker features additional gradient elements throughout. Adding a personal touch, the left sneaker showcases the iconic Nike Air logo, while the right flaunts J Balvin's signature smiley face. Completing the look, a Jumpman logo adorns the tongue in a vibrant light yellow hue.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin “Rio” will be released on May 22nd. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $250 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike KD 17 “Penny” Gets Even More Photos

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
G-SHOCK 40th Anniversary CelebrationSneakersAir Jordan 3 x J Balvin "Rio" Receives A Release Date7.3K
2021 Outside Lands Music And Arts FestivalSneakersAir Jordan 3 x J Balvin "Rio" Gets New Image10.3K
Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The WorldSneakersAir Jordan 3 x J Balvin "Rio" Gets Detailed Video682
FASHION-FRANCE-WOMEN-VETEMENTS-FRONT ROWSneakersNew Photos: Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin "Rio"1205