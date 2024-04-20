Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin "Rio" Gets More New Images

The Air Jordan 3, a hallmark of Jordan Brand, embodies timeless style and functionality. Designed as part of Michael Jordan's signature line, its mid-top silhouette offers excellent support. Initially released in 1988, its standout feature is the visible air cushion in the sole, ensuring comfort during activities. The distinctive elephant print on the upper adds texture, enhancing its appeal. In essence, the Air Jordan 3 is revered for its blend of comfort and style, making it a classic sneaker choice.

In a significant collaboration, music sensation J Balvin joined forces with Jordan Brand to create the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 sneaker. Bursting with vibrant colors, the design reflects J Balvin's unique aesthetic. The intricate palette, ranging from blues to greens and pinks, extends to the sole, enhancing its dynamic look. Personalizing the design, J Balvin's iconic smiley face logo adorns the heel, infusing positivity into the sneaker. Ultimately, J Balvin aimed to evoke feelings of joy and positivity through this collaboration.

J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 “Rio”

These sneakers boast a captivating orange rubber sole paired with a sleek black midsole. The uppers are crafted from luxurious black leather, accentuated with a stylish grey elephant print lining. Inspired by Rio, the sneaker features additional gradient elements throughout. Adding a personal touch, the left sneaker showcases the iconic Nike Air logo, while the right flaunts J Balvin's signature smiley face. Completing the look, a Jumpman logo adorns the tongue in a vibrant light yellow hue.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin “Rio” will be released on May 22nd. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $250 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

