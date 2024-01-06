Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin "Rio" Gets New Image

The Air Jordan 3 is a famous sneaker by Jordan Brand. It's part of Michael Jordan's line of shoes and the design is simple but stylish. It has a mid-top shape that's good for support and the Air Jordan 3 was first released in 1988. It has a unique feature: a visible air cushion in the sole. Also, this makes it comfortable for walking and playing sports. One special thing about the Air Jordan 3 is the elephant print on the upper part- it adds a cool texture to the shoe. In short, the Air Jordan 3 is a classic sneaker known for comfort and style.

Renowned music artist J Balvin partnered with Jordan Brand for a significant collaboration, resulting in the creation of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 sneaker. Infused with vibrant and exuberant colors, this sneaker design resonates with J Balvin's distinctive aesthetic. Next, boasting an intricate palette that encompasses shades of blue, green, and pink, the sneaker's sole mirrors this dynamic color scheme. J Balvin's signature smiley face logo graces the heel, adding a personal touch to the design. Overall, JBalvin expressed that he wanted the sneaker to feel joyful and positive.

Read More: Reebok Answer III “White/Black” Drop Details

J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 “Rio”

The sneakers feature a gradient rubber sole with a black midsole. Next, a black leather material constructs the uppers with a grey elephant print lining the bottoms. More gradient features, inspired by Rio, are featured around the sneaker. Also, you can see that the left sneaker features the Nike Air logo, and the right features J Balvin's smiley face. Finally, a Jumpman logo can be found on the tongue, in a light yellow.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin “Rio” will be released during the summer of 2024. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $250 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “White Gum” Official Photos Revealed

[Via]