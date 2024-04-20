Nike KD 17 “Penny” Gets Even More Photos

The Nike KD 17 "Penny" pays tribute to the timeless Air Penny line with its classic white and blue color scheme. Drawing inspiration from basketball legend Penny Hardaway, these shoes seamlessly blend retro style with cutting-edge performance technology. Designed as Kevin Durant's latest signature sneaker, the KD 17 offers unparalleled comfort, support, and responsiveness on the court. The shoes meet the needs of elite athletes like Durant.

The "Penny" colorway injects a nostalgic vibe into the sneaker, honoring the enduring legacy of one of basketball's most iconic figures. Whether you're dominating on the court or strolling the streets, these kicks are guaranteed to make a statement and enhance your performance. Keep an eye out for the release date of the Nike KD 17 "Penny" colorway. They will become a must-have for both sneakerheads and basketball aficionados. Don't miss out on the opportunity to add a piece of basketball history to your collection with these stylish and high-performance shoes from Nike.

"Penny" Nike KD 17

This shoe features a pale blue rubber sole and clean white midsole. Its upper is predominantly white with blue and black accents. Nike Swoosh logos adorn the sides, with KD branding on the tongues. Combining retro elements from the Nike Air Penny line with performance features from KD's signature silhouette, this pair is set to drop later this summer.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 17 “Penny” will be released on May 24th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

