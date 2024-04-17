LeBron James Gets Decked Taking Charge From Zion Williamson

Last night, Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers went up against Zion Williamson, the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers came out on top, beating the Pelicans 110-106, securing the 7th seed in the Western Conference. The Lakers will face the defending champion Denver Nuggets in the first round. Lebron and the Lakers closed out the game in the end mainly due to some LeBron heroics. Zion Williamson did everything he could against the Lakers, scoring 40 points and bringing the Pelicans back from double digits. Zion's performance was a physical exhibition as he bullied his way to the basket throughout the entire game.

When playing physically strong players like Zion, you usually have to make a couple of business decisions. Do you get in his way and have his giant frame crash into you? Or do you stand your ground and take charge and deal with the pain later? LeBron went viral last night after opting to take a charge from Williamson, for which he should absolutely get a pat on the back.

LeBron Gets Crashed Into By Zion Williamson

Lebron James stood his ground and made a big play against Zion Williamson. Williamson, who reportedly weighs between 280 and 300 pounds, is a scary sight driving into the paint. LeBron took a vicious shot, and it ended up being a great play, resulting in a charge on Zion. When the team leader and arguably the best player of all time puts his body on the line, the rest of the Lakers have no excuse. LeBron is still a physical marvel himself, but Zion is an unstoppable force when he has momentum. LeBron took the punishment, won the game, and earned some props from fans.

The Lakers secured their spot in the playoffs but have a tough task ahead. LeBron James and the Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs. The Lakers have historically struggled against the defending champions, losing to them in the conference finals last season. It is going to take yet another herculean effort from James, who, in his 21st season, is still one of the best players in the league. It's going to take plays like this for the Lakers to challenge Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

