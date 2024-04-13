50 Cent & LeBron James Have Wildly Different Reactions To Leaked Drake Diss

Drake's leaked diss response to Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, and what feels like half the current rap game has hip-hop in a chokehold right now. Moreover, reactions from countless fans, fellow rappers, and big celebrities are flowing through the discourse river at a high speed, and this track isn't even officially on streaming yet. As such, there's still a fair share of skepticism and mystery surrounding it, which feels like quite the intentional choice considering that this beef is mostly for the fans and for the culture, not for the numbers. Regardless, it's 99% confirmed that this really was Drizzy... recording it (writing it is another story), and the overall sentiment is: Nice!

For example, let's take two opposite reactions to this Drake leak (no, not that one) that both seem to acknowledge it as a great showing. First is quite the seasoned competitor himself, LeBron James. He took to Twitter with an owl emoji and some fire emojis that followed, and then added this in another tweet: "Nothing like 2 heavyweights doing What They Do Best! For the love off [sic] the sport." Furthermore, this is curious because the kid from Akron had co-signed Kendrick Lamar's inciting diss, "Like That." We wonder if Drizzy thinks this evens things out, or if he didn't appreciate that praise at all despite LeBron being very friendly with both.

LeBron James Still Isn't Picking Sides In Drake Beef

On the other hand is maybe the king of rap beefs, 50 Cent. He posted the leaked Drake diss in question and took the opposite stance from LeBron James, instead emphasizing that this is not competition "for the love of the sport": it's for blood. "All you [ninja emoji]'s got smoked by a light skinned N***a," Fif captioned the clip. "LOL YALL BETTER GET HIGH AS A MOTHER FVCKER AND COME UP WITH SOMETHING!" As for his previous remarks on this whole beef, he had expressed a desire to talk with J. Cole following his apology to Kendrick Lamar for unknown reasons... probably not very forgiving ones.

50 Cent Is Definitely Picking A Side... For Now

