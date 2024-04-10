Vince Staples Explains To Joe Budden Why He Has No Interest In Drake, J. Cole & Kendrick Lamar Beef

Vince Staples is easily one of the best artists in hip-hop, and he is easily one of the most introspective when it comes to the industry at large. Overall, he has the skills to go toe-to-toe with other artists. However, he has stayed away from beef, his entire career. It can be a good quality to have, especially if you don't want certain fans turning on you. That said, it seems like Staples has an opinion on rap beef that can only be described as both unique and nuanced. Although in simple terms, rap beef is something he doesn't particularly care for.

We know this thanks to his recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast. During his call on the podcast, Vince was asked what he thought about the recent apology from J. Cole. Furthermore, he was asked what he thought about things heating up between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. As Staples explains, these are things that he doesn't really care about. Instead, he cares more about artists getting their publishing. He says the war between labels and artists is more important than any war amongst peers.

Vince Staples Speaks

Budden began to press Staples on the topic, noting that he was being a bit too mature for his own good. However, Staples stood strong with his opinion. At the end of the day, he really doesn't care for all of the theatrics. He even things that beef is simply a distraction from what does matter, which is artist unity. It is certainly a mature response, and it goes to show that Staples is thinking critically about these things. That said, his opinion will certainly differ from that of the average fan.

