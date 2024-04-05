Vince Staples Hints At New Album Before Tour This Summer

Vince Staples may be hot off the heels of his new acclaimed Netflix show, but it looks like he's also transferring that run in the studio. Moreover, during a recent interview with Big Boy, he spoke on his plans to put out another body of work before his upcoming European summer tour. "I’m working, I’m close," the rapper and entertainer remarked when asked about new music plans. "I’m trying to put something out. I got Europe in June, so I’m going to try to put something out before I go out there." "Yeah, for sure," he answered when the iconic radio host asked whether he'd drop this new material before he goes on his trek across the Atlantic.

However, if you're on the Long Beach native's side of the Atlantic and can't make these shows, don't fret. He's got a couple of American performances on the schedule, such as Lollapalooza in Chicago in August and Jack Harlow's Gazebo Music Festival in Kentucky this May. For this European trek, titled the Black In Europa tour and marking his first headlining tour in five years, Vince Staples will hit up cities from June 4 to June 15. Specifically, in chronological order, he's set to perform at Cologne and Berlin in Germany, Paris, London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Barcelona.

Vince Staples' Newest Big Boy Interview

In addition, this follows the "ARE YOU WITH THAT?" multi-hyphenate's efforts to promote some other highly anticipated new music from his fellow Los Angeles spitter. He previewed and praised ScHoolboy Q's new album BLUE LIPS before it dropped earlier this year, and while they unfortunately didn't collaborate, it's great to see this bond between artists working in the same field. Surely Q will return the favor when Vince Staples rolls out his next full-length effort. Either way, we don't need anyone to tell us that he's likely coming through with some serious heat.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old might take up another title to add to his resume: NBA Commissioner for a day. He had some hilarious suggestions for the league during his recent appearance on Paul George's podcast. It just goes to show that Vince Staples is always thinking about how to make things better and of deserved quality for fans, a commitment that his music will surely continue to champion. For more news and the latest updates on him, stick around on HNHH.

