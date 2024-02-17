Vince Staples Previews ScHoolboy Q's New Album With High Praise

Vince Staples' praise means a lot, as he's defined himself as a compelling and intelligent voice on music, entertainment, culture, sports, and so much more. Still, many fans see him as a rapper at heart, and they love to hear him collaborate with his fellow creatives. Moreover, the Long Beach native answered a question about whether or not he'd appear on ScHoolboy Q's upcoming album Blue Lips. While it seems like it won't be the case, he did give his West Coast partner high acclaim. "No but I heard it and hit several dance moves it’s his best yet," the 30-year-old replied.

Furthermore, Vince Staples and ScHoolboy Q go way back. They toured together with Isaiah Rashad a decade ago and collaborated on Q's 2016 album Blank Face on the track "Ride Out," plus Traffic's 2017 cut "All Blue Everything." Back in 2014, Vince spoke to DJ Vlad on how the "Yeern 101" MC touches on important issues that music can sometimes miss. "The sincerity in ScHoolboy’s music, to me, just comes from the actuality of the situation,” he shared. “A lot of my family is from the hood or whatever, so a lot of my people, they still on that s**t. And you need s**t like Chief Keef, but that s**t really be making n***as wanna go kill n***as, for real. But then you need s**t like ScHoolboy that’s really gonna have motherf***ers really trying to better they self in life."

Vince Staples Can't Wait For The World To Hear ScHoolboy Q's Blue Lips

"Q will tell you if he likes something, if he didn’t like something," Vince Staples told us of ScHoolboy Q during a 2022 interview. "He’s not very wordy so he’s like, ‘It’s cool.’ He liked it. So, that’s always a good thing to hear. I go to Q kind of to hear what he doesn’t like more than what he does, and he didn’t seem to have many complaints, so I was happy about that."

Meanwhile, even though the Prima Donna lyricist won't appear on this LP, the TDE mainstay did excitedly gas up another guest appearance on the album recently. Apparently, Freddie Gibbs "low-key washed" him with his feature on the project, which is very exciting to hear considering how great they both tend to be on the mic. With all this hype in mind, it looks like Blue Lips is going to be fireworks. For more news and the latest updates on Vince Staples and ScHoolboy Q, check back in with HNHH.

