ScHoolboy Q Spazzes On Third "BLUE LIPS" Single "Yeern 101"

ScHoolboy Q has been on absolute fire over the past month or so. The veteran California MC from Top Dawg Entertainment is about two and a half weeks away from returning with his sixth LP. BLUE LIPS is due on March 1 and based on what we have seen and heard; this is shaping up to be Q's best record to date. One of the reasons why is because of the two pack he put out on February 6. "Back n Love" and "Blueslides" were both excellent tracks that offered contrasting pace and soundscapes.

If you follow ScHoolboy on Instagram, he shared a short teaser a couple of days ago. He captioned the post, "Yeern 101 tHursday...... I'm dope at stuff." The video contained some snippets of recording sessions and music video sets. However, it did not prepare us for "Yeern 101" itself.

Read More: Suge Knight Clowned For Posting Intimate 2Pac Shower Photo

Listen To "Yeern 101" By ScHoolboy Q

We are so happy it did not, because going in knowing nothing about the track only made it sound better. "Yeern 101" features Q rapping his behind off like the rent was due. Cardo handles the production and brings a rumbling beat that has a big presence to it that is not too overwhelming on the ears. What is also a plus about this track is that it is available on DSPs. The same cannot be said about the previous two songs. Q just continues to impress and "Yeern 101" has just elevated our expectations even higher.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Yeern 101" by ScHoolboy Q? Is this the best single from BLUE LIPS? Will this be Q's best album ever, why or why not? Is this the most exciting upcoming TDE release this year? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding ScHoolboy Q and BLUE LIPS. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Still in my prime, broke n****, really out lyin'

Talk like he Tony Hawk, grind throwin' twenty on a nine

N**** how you live with no spine? Broke n**** better off dyin'

Man, you n****s got nerve, broke a**, need to get a bird

F*** it, I'ma get it off first, from the way you ain't surf

You b**** n****s lookin' all hurt, funny 'til your ego got nerfed

Read More: "The Vince Staples Show" A Hit With Fans, Gets Favorable "Atlanta" Comparisons