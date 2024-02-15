"The Vince Staples Show" A Hit With Fans, Gets Favorable "Atlanta" Comparisons

The Vince Staples Show is now streaming on Netflix. The semi-autobiographical show follows the trials and tribulations of the 30-year-old actor and rapper. “Who’s Vince Staples? Well, that’s a tricky question. He’s kind of famous, but he’s not. He’s kind of rich, but he’s not. He’s also kind of a criminal. But he’s… not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does," read Netflix's synopsis for the show.

Meanwhile, the show has already proven a hit with fans. While many viewers are still early in the season, they are already taking to social media to express their approval. One fan even went as far as to say that the show needed more episodes. Furthermore, another common thread amongst viewers was a favorable comparison to Atlanta, Donald Glover's hit series that is some of the best television of the last decade.

Will Donald Glover Appreciate Atlanta Comparisons For The Vince Staples Show?

However, will Glover appreciate the comparisons to Atlanta? It's not something he has been a fan of in the past. While promoting Mr. & Mrs. Smith in early February, Donald Glover ended up taking shots at Lil Dicky. When asked if he thought he was more talented than the rapper and Dave creator, Glover was brutally honest. "Yeah. I mean, I think he's a really nice guy. I'm just conceited." In the two weeks since the Vanity Fair video aired, things haven't turned into an all-out beef between the two actors/rappers.

However, it's not the first time that Glover has spoken on comparisons between his work and Dicky's. In 2022, Glover told Interview Magazine that he "liked" Dave but it "bothered him" when it was compared to Atlanta. “You have to think of it like food. Dave is a good burger you should eat fast because the ingredients are fresh. [It’s a show] by a guy who didn’t study at a culinary school, but paid close attention to other burger spots and has the plug on good ingredients. I think in entertainment or art it’s important to know the difference between things. Like, Anthony Bourdain wasn’t pretentious, but he definitely knew the difference between a dry aged wagyu and a smash burger. Neither is better or worse than the other. They’re just different experiences," Glover said.

