Vince Staples And Denzel Curry Get Hyped While Paying Uno With Billie Eilish

In the newest example of celebrities being just like everyone else, a new clip of one of the biggest pop stars in the world playing a game of Uno is making the rounds. That's Billie Eilish, who is enjoying some holiday time with a few friends by playing the legendary card game. But those friends aren't just anybody, among them are Vince Staples and Denzel Curry. The game their playing is pretty energetic as well with numerous players getting up and jumping around with each card played.

Despite the intensity of the game, fans couldn't help but notice they weren't exactly following the rules. In the comments of a repost of the video fans called out the mistake they made in the game. "N*ggas can’t put draw 2 over 4," one of the top comments reads. Many others shared the same sentiments. "Now pick up 2 for y’all mistake because you can’t throw out a draw 2 on a draw 4" and "n*gga broke so many rules too lol" two more comments read. Check out the video of the exciting card game below.

Vince Staples, Denzel Curry, And Billie Eilish Play Uno

Vince Staples has popped up a few times this year on other artist's music. Most recently, he teamed up with Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist for their joint album VOIR DIRE. He appeared on the single "The Caliphate" and the deep-cut "Mancala." Both songs appeared on the album when it was released on streaming services. The project originally dropped exclusively on an NFT-driven streaming platform that left it inaccessible to many listeners.

Vince and Alc are frequent collaborators and good friends. The last time they crossed paths before this year was on the producer's 2021 EP This Thing Of Ours 2. Vince made an appearance on the closing track "6 Five Heartbeats." What do you think of Vince Staples, Denzel Curry, and Billie Eilish enjoying an exciting game of Uno together? Let us know in the comment section below.

