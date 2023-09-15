Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist Enlist Vince Staples On “The Caliphate”

Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist dropped a project called Voir Dire last month. Unfortunately for some fans, the album was not accessible due to it being released on an NFT platform. Although you just needed an account to listen to it, some people didn't want to bother with that. Instead, they were hoping this would get a proper release on streaming services. Well, luckily, that is going to happen on October 6th, which is about three weeks from now.

Interestingly enough, this new version of the album is actually going to have three new songs. Two of these efforts will have Vince Staples. Today, one of those songs just so happened to drop. Below, you can find the music video for "The Caliphate," which as you can imagine, is another incredible offering from these artists. Earl and Alc always bring the heat, and once you bring Vince Staples into the mix, you know you are in for a real treat.

Earl Sweatshirt x The Alchemist x Vince Staples

Throughout this song, both of these artists offer up some of their best bars. This is all done over some theatrical production that showcases Alchemist's skill as a producer. Everything is clicking on this one, and it leads to a phenomenal collaboration that we cannot wait to play the hell out of.

Quotable Lyrics:

He gave me no release, I hope for peace, be postal now

Over East, corroded sheet metal, my [?] just found

He let it go, brodie left the heat on the coldest ground

To wrap around the wound unwound

I poured the bruise blood into the sound (Let some of the bruise blood come out)

