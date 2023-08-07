The Alchemist Announces New Song With Vince Staples

Earlier today legendary producer The Alchemist announced the next release in his “Craft Singles” series. The series is a project of his record label ALC Records that drops physical singles of his songs. The series dates all the way back to 2016 and has featured a number of high-profile collaborators. Schoolboy Q, Migos, Mac Miller, Blu, Wiz Khalifa, Earl Sweatshirt, and now Vince Staples. Vince has appeared on a number of Alchemist-produced songs in the past. Most recently he gave a verse on the song “6 Five Heartbeats” on his This Thing Of Ours 2 EP from 2021.

Earlier this year The Alchemist released his new EP Flying High. The 8 track project featured four new songs and instrumental versions for each. Unsurprisingly, the project has a stacked feature list. Earl Sweatshirt, billy woods, Boldy James, MIKE, Larry June, and more pop up in the short tracklist. Earlier this year he released an entire collaborative album with Larry June called The Great Escape. That project ALSO has a stacked feature list. Action Bronson, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Joey Bada$$, Curren$y, and many more make appearances. Earlier this year Alc and Domo Genesis’ classic collaborative album No Idols made its way to streaming services for the first time.

The Alchemist And Vince Staples Team Up Again

The new single from The Alchemist and Vince Staples goes on sale this Wednesday at noon EST. Alc is probably on many fans and artists’ lists of the greatest producers of all time. Last month he teamed up with Genius to list his own favorite producers.

Included in The Alchemist’s list of all-time best producers is DJ Premier, Dr. Dre, DJ Muggs, Main Source, and Q-Tip. After the video dropped he had to go on Twitter and correct some things. He wanted to give a shoutout to Madlib, who he called his biggest influence. He forgot to include Madlib on the list and wanted to make sure fans knew how much admiration he has for the fellow legend. What do you think of The Alchemist teaming up with Vince Staples for the newest “Craft Single?” Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: The Alchemist “Flying High” EP Review

[Via]