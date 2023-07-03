Flying High is the latest project from super-producer The Alchemist. He’s been quite busy recently but he’s truly always working. He released a collab project with Larry June titled The Great Escape and did a song with Hit-Boy in March. Last year he did collab projects with Curren$y and Roc Marciano. He also produced “We Cry Together,” the most polarizing song from Kendrick Lamar’s most recent album. He’s also worked multiple times with Griselda, Freddie Gibbs, Action Bronson, and many more.

Listeners of underground rap music are well acquainted with The Alchemist and this project is a sampler of sorts of his work in that realm. It’s eight songs, with the last four tracks being instrumental versions of the first four. Featured artists on the project include Earl Sweatshirt, Boldy James, billy woods, Larry June and more.

The Alchemist Crafts Unique & Eeerie Soundscapes

The Alchemist’s Flying High showcases a glimpse of the various production styles he has in his bag. The opener, “RIP Tracy,” is unique on every front. Earl Sweatshirt’s trademark monotone slides like syrup over the production. Lines like, “Same time I’m out here tryna change and stay solid / Take care, Bruce Lee say to be water,” blend accessible punchlines with semi-niche references. Billy Woods (stylized “billy woods”) has a stream-of-consciousness flow that takes these qualities to the next level while adding more character to his delivery. “Trouble Man” shifts the tone. T.F and Boldy James tell street tales over an eerie horn and bass loop with no drums – a common practice in underground rap today. Boldy James drops bars that combine modern and classic references with lines like, “Trappin outta state in Louis V Supreme / Slappin’ all this base, I show you why they call me B.B. King.”

The Alchemist Brings Luxury & Soul

“Bless” is easily the most elegant-sounding song on the project. A dreamy piano sample is paired with an equally smooth guitar loop. Underground artists MIKE and Sideshow share stories of personal feelings and reflection which pairs well with the production. Closer “Midnight Oil” is truly a standout track because it features a verse from The Alchemist himself. This is his third verse this year, which has been a treat for those only familiar with his production. This one features Larry June and Jay Worthy on this one. Like the other two artists, Alc’s verse combines luxury and aggression over a soulful loop. He raps, “I clutch a pump / Dump it and jump a country / Might be in Paris speaking bluntly” with ease.

The Alchemist Lets His Music Speak For Him

Flying High by The Alchemist offers production lovers a treat: instrumentals. This has become more common these days as it was the standard for past generations. The Alchemist has been around since the late ’90s and has seen this return in real time. With the instrumentals on this project, listeners can focus on just how creative The Alchemist was with his sample usage. Those who play instruments can try replicating the loops he uses on the project.

The Alchemist’s Flying High is a project with several purposes. These songs are likely leftover from his sessions with the featured artists based on their length and a few lyrics. This doesn’t mean their quality is low; it makes them stand out. The Alchemist has given listeners a peak at his ever-expanding hard drive of music.

This project also is a good teaser for anyone curious about what’s happening in the world of underground rap right now. The Alchemist has been integral in shaping the myriad of soundscapes today. Every underground artist is not represented on this project, but considering who The Alchemist has worked with most people in that lane, going to his Spotify page is a good place to start. Flying High is just an appetizer for the seven-course (and beyond) meal that is his discography.

[via]