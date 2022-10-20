Boldy James
- MusicBenny The Butcher Announces "Everybody Can't Go Tour" With Boldy James: DetailsBenny hits the road on April 16 and it runs through late May. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesBoldy James Raps Like A Gangster On Nicholas Craven-Produced Album "Penalty Of Leadership"Boldy and Craven team up for the second time. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsNicholas Craven Provides A Soulful Beat, While Boldy James Raps His Behind Off On "No Pun Intended"This is single number two from "Penalty Of Leadership. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBoldy James Rocks His "Brand New Chanel Kicks" On New Nicholas Craven JointOne of hip-hop's favourite duos has done it again.By Hayley Hynes
- ReviewsThe Alchemist "Flying High" EP ReviewThe Alchemist has released his newest solo project, "Flying High," which showcases a small but solid glimpse of his abilities as a producer. By Paul Barnes
- Original ContentBoldy James Top 5 Most Streamed SongsBoldy James obviously has an impressive catalog, so we're taking a look at his Top 5 streamed songs.By Paul Barnes
- Pop CultureBoldy James Gearing Up To Drop New Physical-Only EPThe new six-track project is set to release on CD, vinyl and cassettes on January 16.By Isaac Fontes
- MixtapesBoldy James & Futurewave Drop Off 10-Track "Mr. Ten08" Album2100 Bagz is the only artist featured on the new project.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsBoldy James Unleashes His New Single "Could Be Worse"Boldy James and Futurewave share the second single off of "Mr. Ten08."By Aron A.
- SongsBoldy James Announces "Mr. Ten08" Album With "Flag On The Play" SingleBoldy's 10-track project is due to drop in early November – stream the first single here.By Hayley Hynes