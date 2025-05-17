Boldy James has been unconscious this year, dropping six projects five months into 2025. He's linking with Your Boy Posca for this next one.

We really land like that, my n**** Don't make me bring tears to your mommy eyes Or break her whole heart in half if I toss you the 'drac Give her a life time of grief or you'll cause a mistake Would've been took his chain, when he first got his kit Tell youngin to give him a pass 'cause I thought it was fake

Your Boy Posca is his name, and he's actually got some history with Boldy James. Together, they put out 1LB (1 Lucky Bastard) in 2023. However, if you were curious enough to check out so you could have a taste of what they sound like together, you're going to have to pay.

We aren't sure what sort of pace Boldy James is at right now, but we aren't sure anyone knows. The Detroit product has been unstoppable during this calendar year as he has six projects under his belt. Outside of one (Permanent Ink), every one of Bo's offerings have been collaborative.

