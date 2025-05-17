Boldy James Unveils Plans For Yet Another Tape With Your Boy Posca-Produced Single "Nancy Botwin"

Boldy James has been unconscious this year, dropping six projects five months into 2025. He's linking with Your Boy Posca for this next one.

We aren't sure what sort of pace Boldy James is at right now, but we aren't sure anyone knows. The Detroit product has been unstoppable during this calendar year as he has six projects under his belt. Outside of one (Permanent Ink), every one of Bo's offerings have been collaborative.

RichGains, Chuck Strangers & The Alchemist, V Don, Antt Beatz, and Real Bad Man make up the current fleet of producers he's teamed up with. Now, he's preparing to add another to that seemingly endless list.

Your Boy Posca is his name, and he's actually got some history with Boldy James. Together, they put out 1LB (1 Lucky Bastard) in 2023. However, if you were curious enough to check out so you could have a taste of what they sound like together, you're going to have to pay.

The tape was a physical release only, but it seems to still be available for purchase.

So, for most of you, "Nancy Botwin," the lead single for their EP, Magnolia LeFlore, will most likely be the first offering. But that's not a bad thing because this is a smooth piece of jazz rap. Named after a character in the TV show Weeds, James delivers another detailed street tale of violence and drug dealing.

It's nothing new, but it does hit. Check it out below. Magnolia LeFlore, at 10 tracks, is due out on May 23.

Boldy James & Your Boy Posca "Nancy Botwin"

Quotable Lyrics:

We really land like that, my n****
Don't make me bring tears to your mommy eyes
Or break her whole heart in half if I toss you the 'drac
Give her a life time of grief or you'll cause a mistake
Would've been took his chain, when he first got his kit
Tell youngin to give him a pass 'cause I thought it was fake

