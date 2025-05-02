Boldy James & Real Bad Man Showcase Exquisite Taste In The Flashy "Conversation Pieces" Album

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 182 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
unnamed (9)unnamed (9)
Boldy James drops his sixth album of 2025 with Real Bad Man after collaborating with RichGains and Antt Beatz.

Real Bad Man extends his creative streak with Conversational Pieces, a full-length collaboration with Boldy James

The album arrives alongside two new singles: “Come Back Around” featuring DC vocalist dreamcastmoe, and “It Factor” with El-P. A video for “Come Back Around,” directed by belvedere—who’s helming all visuals for the project—offers a first look into the album’s cinematic aesthetic.

This marks the third joint project between Real Bad Man and Boldy James, following 2020’s Real Bad Boldy and 2022’s Killing Nothing. Both were praised for their precision and grit, with Pitchfork calling the latter “detail-rich, tightly-constructed street rap.” Conversational Pieces builds on that foundation but broadens the scope. Collaborators like dreamcastmoe, Conway the Machine, and El-P inject fresh energy, pushing the pair into new sonic territory.

Real Bad Man, the musical alias of visual artist Adam Jay Weissman, has already released three contrasting albums in 2025. Dear Psilocybin with ZelooperZ explored warped psychedelia, earning praise from The FADER for its surreal focus. Midnight, his project with Willie The Kid, embraced lo-fi textures, pairing hazy loops with raw lyricism.

Weissman first made his mark with the On High Alert compilation series, curating tracks from underground fixtures like Roc Marciano, Pink Siifu, Maxo, and ROME STREETZ. Since then, he’s evolved into a singular producer, fusing visual artistry with immersive sound design. His work creates space for artists to sharpen their voices while stretching the boundaries of form.

With Conversational Pieces, Real Bad Man and Boldy James move beyond the expected. The album doesn’t simply revisit familiar ground—it reshapes it. Their partnership continues to thrive, driven by reinvention, trust, and a commitment to fearless experimentation.

More: Boldy James Hits The Road With V Don On The "Alphabet Highway"

Conversation Piece - Boldy James & Real Bad Man

Official Tracklist

1. Class Clown

2. Tap the Brakes Twice

3. IT Tech

4. Fear Of God (feat. CONWAY the Machine)

5. Come Back Around (feat. DREAMCASTMOE)

6. Cutthroats

7. Aspen

8. Triple Platinum

9. Bag It Up

10. Burn In Hell

11. It Factor (feat. El-P)

12. Say Less

13. Conversational Pieces

More: Benny The Butcher Previews New Album With “Duffel Bag Hottie’s Revenge” Featuring Boldy James

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
zelooperz Mixtapes ZelooperZ & Real Bad Man Take You On A Harrowing But Heavenly Trip With "Dear Psilocybin" 474
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 54.3K
real-bad-man Songs Real Bad Man & Boldy James Begin Rollout For Third Collab Tape With Two Lead Singles Featuring El-P & dreamcastmoe 1173
News Big K.R.I.T. Talks "King Of The South" & Top 5 Rappers On Ebro In The Morning 145