Real Bad Man extends his creative streak with Conversational Pieces, a full-length collaboration with Boldy James

The album arrives alongside two new singles: “Come Back Around” featuring DC vocalist dreamcastmoe, and “It Factor” with El-P. A video for “Come Back Around,” directed by belvedere—who’s helming all visuals for the project—offers a first look into the album’s cinematic aesthetic.

This marks the third joint project between Real Bad Man and Boldy James, following 2020’s Real Bad Boldy and 2022’s Killing Nothing. Both were praised for their precision and grit, with Pitchfork calling the latter “detail-rich, tightly-constructed street rap.” Conversational Pieces builds on that foundation but broadens the scope. Collaborators like dreamcastmoe, Conway the Machine, and El-P inject fresh energy, pushing the pair into new sonic territory.

Real Bad Man, the musical alias of visual artist Adam Jay Weissman, has already released three contrasting albums in 2025. Dear Psilocybin with ZelooperZ explored warped psychedelia, earning praise from The FADER for its surreal focus. Midnight, his project with Willie The Kid, embraced lo-fi textures, pairing hazy loops with raw lyricism.

Weissman first made his mark with the On High Alert compilation series, curating tracks from underground fixtures like Roc Marciano, Pink Siifu, Maxo, and ROME STREETZ. Since then, he’s evolved into a singular producer, fusing visual artistry with immersive sound design. His work creates space for artists to sharpen their voices while stretching the boundaries of form.

With Conversational Pieces, Real Bad Man and Boldy James move beyond the expected. The album doesn’t simply revisit familiar ground—it reshapes it. Their partnership continues to thrive, driven by reinvention, trust, and a commitment to fearless experimentation.

Conversation Piece - Boldy James & Real Bad Man

Official Tracklist

1. Class Clown

2. Tap the Brakes Twice

3. IT Tech

4. Fear Of God (feat. CONWAY the Machine)

5. Come Back Around (feat. DREAMCASTMOE)

6. Cutthroats

7. Aspen

8. Triple Platinum

9. Bag It Up

10. Burn In Hell

11. It Factor (feat. El-P)

12. Say Less