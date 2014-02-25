Grand Rapids, Michigan isn’t exactly a hotbed for rappers, but Willie the Kid has been another artist to prove that you don’t have to come from a major city to make it in the hip-hop industry. The man best known for being a disciple of DJ Drama began his music career in 2006 and has since released one studio album, “Absolute Greatness”, in 2008, and many other projects including a collaborative EP with Alchemist.

He has collaborated with many noteworthy artists and producers including Don Cannon, La the Darkman, Trey Songz, Gucci Mane, Bun B, Flo Rida, Yung Joc, Rock City, Cory Gunz, DJ Drama, Bronze Nazareth, Roc Marciano, Sean Price, Boldy James, Young Dirty Bastard, Lee Bannon, Curren$y, Naledge, and several others. In February 2014, Willie the Kid dropped a collaborative project with producer Bronze Nazareth that was received well.

He has yet to announce specifics for an upcoming project, but has announced that he is working on several projects – possibly an album – so keep on the look out for some new Willie the Kid.